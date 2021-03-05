Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Adelphi PAC Will Present Bobby Short Tribute Concert Featuring T. Oliver Reid

Reid is co-founder of the Black Theatre Coalition, and was in the original company of Hadestown on Broadway.

Mar. 5, 2021  

Award-winning cabaret artist T. Oliver Reid will pay tribute to Café Carlyle's legendary Bobby Short as part of the Live from Adelphi concert series. The live performance will stream on Sunday, March 21, at 5 p.m. and then be available on demand until Wednesday, March 24.

In "Distingué: A Tribute to Bobby Short," Reid will perform classics of the American Songbook, the way Short would have performed them. Reid will be accompanied on the piano by Lawrence Yurman and on bass by Ray Kilday.

Reid is co-founder of the Black Theatre Coalition, which aims to increase representation of Black theatre professionals behind the scenes by five-fold within the next decade. He was part of the original Broadway company of the Tony-Award winning musical, Hadestown. He has also been part of the company of a dozen other Broadway shows including Chicago, Mary Poppins, Kiss Me Kate and the 25th anniversary of Dreamgirls.

A native of Gastonia, North Carolina, Reid began work on the second national tour of Once On This Island two days after graduating with a bachelor's degree in music from the University of North Carolina School of Arts. He also performed in the second national tour of Guys and Dolls and in other regional theaters before making his way to New York City and Broadway.

The Live From Adelphi Concert Series is presented by RJ Productions, Spot-On Entertainment and Adelphi University. This series of live concerts will bring talented Broadway and cabaret performers to Adelphi's Performing Arts' Center's stage on Sunday afternoons.

Tickets are required for this event and cost $20. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit adelphi.edu/LiveFromAdelphi.

Adelphi PAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. The PAC continues to bring events and productions to audiences online during these times of limited in-person gatherings. See more about other upcoming Adelphi PAC offerings and ticketing at adelphi.edu/pac.


