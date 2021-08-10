Abstract Artist Linda Colletta to Appear At Art Market Hamptons Fair

Abstract artist Linda Colletta will be presenting her work at the upcoming Art Market Hamptons with The White Room Gallery on August 12th - 15th at The Bridgehampton Museum (2368 Montauk Highway). Colletta will be showcasing her large scale work including Clandestine Crunch from her Pools series and Queen of the Night from her Dropcloths series, which can be viewed at booths #D05 and #C39

Linda's body of work explores themes of addiction, dysmorphia, pretenses and what's hiding underneath. As a recovering compulsive over-eater, she aptly refers to her ever-growing large scale works as the "all you can eat'' paintings. The process is cyclical and waste-less, each piece leads to the next in its materiality. Nothing is thrown away; dried paint, paint water or scrap canvas. By incorporating all 'leftovers' from previous paintings into future pieces, a thread is woven through the entire body of work. The visual narrative of these candy-coated compositions speaks to a personal and societal battle with food and the mental mania of obsession and addiction. These compositions, with a whimsical grit, are in direct pursuit of radical honesty and reckless abandon.

She works within the lineage of abstract expressionism, painting flat on large-scale tables with acrylic, oil stick, spray paint, ink, graphite, remnant canvas and sewing, on upcycled vintage house painters drop cloths incorporating the history of random paint, dirt, spills, drips, and seams left behind. The work is completely spontaneous and unplanned, she allows the process to unfold and reveal itself in real time.

Linda Colletta is an abstract artist, who has been creating art in various mediums for over 25 years. At 19 years old, she began her artistic journey as a scenic artist creating backdrops and scenery for live televised music performances. She left the scenic art world after 15 years to dedicate her life to her painting career. Her work has been exhibited at Monica King Projects, White Room Gallery, Southport Gallery, Burning Man, The Affordable Art Fair, and The Other Art Fair. Private collections include Justin Bieber, Memorial Sloan Kettering, New York Presbyterian, and 277 Fifth Ave.

Linda works from her studio in Bridgeport, Connecticut. https://lindacolletta.com/