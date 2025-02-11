ARE YOU READY FOR IT? A TAYLOR EXPERIENCE is Coming to Patchogue Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Experience - A Tribute to Taylor Swift's Iconic Eras Tour appearing on Friday, May 2, 2025 at 7:30pm.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, February 14, 2025 at 10:00AM. Taylor Swift has been ranked by Billboard as one of the greatest artists of all time, alongside other legends like The Beatles, Michael Jackson, and Madonna, to name a few. Swift has deservedly earned this spot, and is undoubtedly loved and adored by her fans, known to the world as “Swifties.” After close to 20 years in the music industry, Taylor Swift has proven herself as a music icon, being the first and only artist to win a Grammy for Album of the Year 4 years in a row.

In 2023, Taylor Swift began her iconic Eras Tour in the US. Since then, the Eras Tour has become a billion-dollar global phenomenon, and the highest grossing tour in history. Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Experience, recreates the magic of the Eras Tour in a spectacular, unforgettable show starring Traci Marie as Taylor. Traci's attention to detail will not go unnoticed by Swifties. Her authentic costumes, mannerisms, and voice embody the essence of Taylor Swift. This theatrical style show is filled with everything you'd expect to see from the Eras Tour; choreography, stunning multimedia visuals, costume changes, and audience participation.

Traci, a small-town theater girl from the suburbs of Chicago, grew up surrounded by musical talent. Throughout her career, she has opened for national touring artists like Tony Orlando, The Righteous Brothers, Chubby Checker, and others. She's performed with Felix Cavaliere of The Rascals, and Dennis Tufano of The Buckinghams fame. This former “Miss Congeniality” winner is also currently nominated for Tribute Artist of the Year, (2024) for the Josie Music Awards.

Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Experience, features a live band tribute to the most successful tour in music history. Whether you're a Swiftie, or new to Taylor Swift's music, this fast paced, energetic, captivating show, is a must see event!

