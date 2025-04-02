News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

A FEW GOOD MEN to Open at Manes Studio Theatre in May

Performances will run May 2-18.

The Manes Studio Theatre of Long Island will present the upcoming production of the critically acclaimed, Aaron Sorkin play, A Few Good Men, set to open on May 2nd and run through May 18th at the Manes Studio Theatre of Long Island, located at 141 S. Wellwood Avenue, Lindenhurst, NY.

A Few Good Men is Aaron Sorkin's groundbreaking debut telling the story of a group of military lawyers assigned to defend two U.S. Marines on trial for the death of a fellow soldier at Guantanamo Bay. The trial uncovers a deeper conspiracy involving a strict military code and corrupt leadership.

Performance Schedule:

• Evening performances: Friday, May 2nd, Saturday, May 3rd, Thursday, May 8th, Friday, May 9th, Saturday, May 10th, Friday, May 16th, Saturday, May 17th at 8:00 PM.

• Matinees: Sundays, May 4th, May 11th and May 18th at 2:30

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online at www.studiotheatrelongisland.com or by calling the box office at 631-226-8400



