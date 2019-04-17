Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts Announces its 2nd Annual Honoree Celebration

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announced its 2nd Annual Honoree Celebration to be held on Saturday, May 11 from 6:30-9:30pm at Patchogue Theatre. Tickets are $50. Purchase online, by phone or at the box office.

For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

Last year, Patchogue Theatre began annually recognizing particular individuals for their commitment to the arts and to the theatre. This year, the Honoree Celebration will recognize two local businesses for their commitment to both the organization and the Patchogue Community. The honorees are Brickhouse Brewery and Restaurant: Thomas Keegan, George Hoag, and James McPeak, and The Long Island Advance: Terry Tuthill, Linda Leuzzi, and in memory of John Tuthill.

"Brickhouse and the Advance are two organizations that are truly always there for us," says Patchogue Theatre General Manager, Clara Iacopelli. "They always step up and help in any way they can and are two of the theatre's biggest fans and supporters."

"Brickhouse has been a long-time supporter of Patchogue Theatre and has been a sponsor ever since we introduced sponsorships," adds Clara. "Terry Tuthill at the Advance is always very generous with the coverage he gives us. And Linda Leuzzi has written great articles and is extremely supportive of the theatre."

The evening will include: Cocktails and Hors d'oeuvres from 6:30pm - 8pm; the Honoree Ceremony and entertainment by Broadway performers Jeannette Bayardelle (Hair, The Color Purple) and Wade Preston (Movin' Out) with accompanist Eugene Gwozdz from 8pm - 9:30pm; and Dessert at 9:30pm.

The historic crown jewel of downtown Patchogue, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA), first opened in 1923 as the largest theatre in Suffolk County. Ninety-five years since its construction, Patchogue Theatre has been through multiple renovations, including a $1.15 million renovation of its interior in 2016 with the installation of over 1,000 new seats, and the addition of a state-of-the-art LED marquee to its exterior in 2018. PTPA has produced more performances and welcomed more patrons than ever before during its 2018 season. This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the revitalization and reopening of Patchogue Theatre's doors since standing abandoned for nearly a decade. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (organization name: Patchogue Village Center for the Performing Arts) operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization. Our mission is to enrich, educate, and entertain a diverse audience by cultivating and showcasing a broad variety of performing artists. Patchogue Theatre serves as an innovative cultural resource for its community and the Long Island region by collaborating with neighboring organizations and fostering educational opportunities.





