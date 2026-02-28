Review: SINGLE BLACK FEMALE at University Of Arkansas Pine Bluff Theatre

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After a decade-long hiatus, the return of theatre to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff felt like more than just opening night, it felt like a revival of voice. Presented by the John McLinn Ross Players, Single Black Female, written by Lisa B. Thompson and directed by Taijee, Instructor of Theatre at UAPB, marks the university’s first production in ten years. Designed as a reader’s performance, the evening stripped theatre down to its most essential elements: text, truth, and fearless performers.

Thompson’s script explores the layered realities of educated, successful Black women navigating friendship, romance, colorism, classism, and societal pressure. The dialogue is quick-witted and intelligent, but beneath the humor lies an honest examination of identity and expectation. It is culturally specific, yet emotionally universal, and that universality is what makes the play land so powerfully.

The ensemble — Nia Sims, Lecia B., Ayana Pacley, Kynnedi Williams, Jada Harris, and Nay Williams — embraced the reader’s theatre format with confidence and clarity. With scripts in hand, they relied on vocal precision, intentional pacing, and authentic emotional connection to tell the story. The chemistry among them felt natural and lived-in, especially in moments of confrontation where affection and frustration intertwined so believably. Their delivery allowed the humor to sparkle while ensuring the deeper commentary never got lost.

Under Taijee’s direction, the performance never felt static. Even within minimal staging, the ebb and flow of conversation created movement. The pauses were purposeful. The laughter felt earned. The vulnerable moments were given space to breathe. It was evident that this production was as much about empowering student voices as it was about presenting a polished piece of theatre.

What struck me most, however, was how deeply relatable the story felt. While I am not a single Black female, so many of the thoughts, insecurities, questions, and trials expressed on that stage resonated with me. The pressures to succeed. The balancing act between independence and companionship. The internal comparisons we wage against ourselves and each other. The longing to be seen fully and authentically. Those emotions transcend demographic lines, and that is the quiet brilliance of Thompson’s writing; it invites empathy without diluting specificity.

This production was more than a return; it was a statement. The John McLinn Ross Players have reclaimed their platform with intention. Single Black Female proved that theatre’s power lies not in elaborate design but in honest storytelling and courageous performers willing to speak truth aloud. After ten years, UAPB’s stage is alive again, and if this thoughtful, resonant production is any indication, the next chapter is going to be one worth watching.

Up next is The Spaces We Keep, co-written by Taijee and UAPB student Jackson Williams. Performances are free and run March 19–22 in Caldwell Hall. Through powerful snapshots and poetic moments, The Spaces We Keep follows three Black men from different walks of life as they navigate vulnerability, love, and truth. This cast holds space for tenderness and strength — one moment at a time. This show contains language that may not be suitable for all audiences.

For more information, call (870) 575-8629 or email Taijee at buncht@uapb.edu.

