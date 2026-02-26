Dan Breshears Named as New Executive Director at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Board of Directors of the Pocket Community Theatre, a non-profit organization focused on stimulating, promoting, educating, and developing interest in the dramatic arts, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Breshears as Executive Director, effective March 1. Breshears will succeed Jodi Tooke, who served as the interim Executive Director for the past year.

Dan Breshears joins the Pocket Community Theatre with a distinguished career spanning 28 years in education, most recently serving as a founding member and as the chief operating officer at the Music Box Lounge. In addition to his educational and leadership credentials, Breshears has been involved in multiple productions and projects at the Pocket Community Theatre. Since first becoming involved with the theater in 2017, he has served as an actor, director, producer, set designer, blocking/choreography director, musician and set building for productions on the Forsyth stage. Breshears has also served as a member of the Pocket board, as member and chair of the Production Committee, and volunteered in virtually every capacity available at the Pocket.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dan Breshears to the team,” said Teresa Tribble, Board President of the Pocket Community Theatre. “He brings a wealth of experience, enthusiasm, and a proven track record that will enhance our community impact.”

The Executive Director is responsible for the leadership and management of The Pocket Community Theatre that includes strategic plan execution, revenue development, and fundraising. In this role, Dan Breshears will oversee duties of staff and volunteers required to operate and maintain the theatre.

“I am honored to serve in this leadership role at the Pocket community theater, building on the strong foundation laid by those before me” said Breshears. “Jodi has done a tremendous job serving as an interim Executive Director, and I’m excited to collaborate with her and the rest of our dedicated team of partners and volunteers to expand our audience and our support structures going forward. There’s not only a lot of talent involved at the Pocket… There’s also a lot of love and dedication among everyone who gets involved at the Pocket. I really think the Pocket Community Theatre is poised to expand beyond just the immediate Hot Springs area. I envision us becoming a regional performing arts hub for Southwest and South Central Arkansas.”