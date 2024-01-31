Video: Get A First Look At TheatreSqaured's WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

Now on stage through March 3rd.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize finalist What the Constitution Means to Me is now on stage at TheatreSquared's Spring Theatre and will run through March 3. Get a first look at the production!

Tickets, ranging in price from $43 to $68, can be purchased by calling (479) 777-7477 or by visiting Click Here.

The play is inspired by the life experiences of playwright Heidi Schreck and those of her foremothers. As a teenager, Heidi earned her college tuition and a deep love of the Constitution by winning debate competitions at American Legions all over the country. Now grown up, she hilariously and poignantly reimagines how this living document served four generations of women and what it will mean for the future of America.

The lead role of Heidi will be played by Kelsey Venter in her TheatreSquared debut. This production also features Bruch Thomas Reed (Sundown Town) as the Legionnaire, as well as local high school students Manvitha Narasimhan and Alise Whitfield as the Debaters.
Production staff includes Scenic and Lighting Designer Shawn Irish, Costume Designer Jennifer McClory, Sound Designer PA Worthington, Props Lead Sophia DeGuzman, Production Stage Manager Emely Zepeda, and Assistant Stage Manager Amber Holley.

Tickets Performances of What the Constitution Means to Me are scheduled Tues-Sat at 7:30pm, and Sat and Sun at 2pm at TheatreSquared's Spring Theatre on 477 W. Spring Street in downtown Fayetteville, Arkansas.  Tickets range from $43 -$68. All fees are included, with no additional charges at checkout.

Subscription packages for TheatreSquared include full seven-play packages starting at $199, with four play flex packages starting at $128. Benefits for season ticket holders include savings of up to 20% on every show, free unlimited exchanges, discounted reserved parking, and same-day discounts on T2 merchandise and in The Commons Bar/Café.

Subscription packages and single tickets can be reserved by calling TheatreSquared at (479) 777-7477 or by visiting theatre2.org/subscribe.







