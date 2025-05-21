Tony-Winning Musical A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER At TheatreSquared

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



West Theatre will ring with laughter when audiences see TheatreSquared's new musical farce A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. Co-Directed by Amy Herzberg and James Taylor Odom, the show opens June 4 at TheatreSquared (477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville), and runs through June 29 with 7:30 pm performances Tuesday through Saturday and 2:00 pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets, from $20-$66, can be purchased by calling (479) 777-7477 or by visiting theatre2.org/gentlemans-guide.

Created by Robert L. Freedman (books and lyrics) and Steven Lutvak (music and lyrics), this comedic masterpiece is based on a novel by Roy Horniman and is the winner of multiple prestigious awards, including a Tony Award for Best Musical.

Follow Monty Navarro, a low-born man who discovers he's eighth in line for an earldom in the D'Ysquith family. With murder, mayhem, and romance on his mind, Monty plots a wicked scheme to knock off his relatives. Featuring unforgettable music, endless laughs, and a standout performance by one actor playing all eight doomed heirs, this comedic romp guarantees an evening of uproarious fun.

The musical received ten Tony nominations and scored four wins, including Best Musical, Book, Direction and Costumes. It also earned seven Drama Desk Awards (including Best Musical), four Outer Critics Circle Awards (including Best Musical) and one Drama League Award (Best Musical).

Co-Director Amy Herzberg says it's not only the laughs and music that drew her to direct the play.

"Gentleman's Guide follows a character who chooses to try to right a wrong, but in a not-very-right way," she says. "T2 is closing an amazing season with a chance to just laugh and enjoy the sheer theatricality of a spectacular script and score. One of my favorite musicals ever."

"One of the greatest gifts I can give someone is laughter," says Co-Director James Taylor Odom. "A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder couldn't be a better choice to accomplish that."

The show's creative team includes Jason Burrow (Music Director/Conductor); Sarah Ellis (Choreographer); Kimberly V. Powers (Scenic Designer); Smooch Medina (Projection Designer); Ruby Kemph (Co-Costume Designer); Jenn McClory (Co-Costume Designer); Minjoo Kim (Lighting Design); Cricket S. Myers (Sound Design); and Merit Glover (Production Stage Manager).

The Acting Company includes Trent Dahlin (Montague Navarro); Madison Claire Parks (Sibella Hallward); Hana Culbreath (Phoebe D'ysquith); Petralina Rae (D'ysquith Family); Kelsey Venter (Woman 1); Francisca Muñoz (Woman 2); Claire Fossey (Woman 3); Bryce Kemph (Man 1); David Engel (Man 2); and Jonathan Arana (Man 3).

Tickets Performances of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder are scheduled from June 4 through June 29, with 7:30 pm performances Tuesday through Saturday and 2:00 pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday. The play is in the West Theatre at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring Street in downtown Fayetteville, Arkansas. Tickets range from $20-$66. All fees are included, with no additional charges at checkout.

Through T2's Lights Up! For Access program, supported by the Walmart Foundation, SNAP benefit recipients can purchase $1 tickets, while students and patrons under the age of 30 can purchase $15 tickets. Fully subsidized, free tickets are also available for clients of a number of local community service organizations. For more information, visit theatre2.org/lights-up.

