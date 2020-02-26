TheatreSquared Extends ANN An Additional Three Weeks

TheatreSquared's new comedy is a hit, and Ann will extend performances for an additional three weeks. Current star Sally Edmundson will depart the production on March 29th after a six-week run at the new venue in downtown Fayetteville due to a prior commitment. The production will welcome a new Ann on April 1st, as Friday Night Lights veteran Libby Villari takes over Holland Taylor's Tony Award-nominated, "tough as nails, funny as hell" play about former Texas Governor Ann Richards.

Dallas-based Villari has performed the role in Texas, California and Louisiana. She is best known for the Oscar-nominated film Boyhood, and as Mayor Lucy Rodell in the TV series Friday Night Lights. Villari comes recommended by none other than playwright and the originator of the role, Emmy Award-winning actor Holland Taylor.

"I knew she was good, because she'd had wonderful reviews wherever she played," said Taylor. "I thought, 'That's my gal.'"

"We are delighted to be able to extend our time with the governor," said Robert Ford, Artistic Director. "The response to the show has been unprecedented. There are only a few actors who are up to this marathon play. Sally Edmundson is slaying audiences with her hilarious and heartfelt performance every night, and T2 is thrilled to find, in Libby Villari, another world-class artist to fill those iconic heels. "

TheatreSquared's production stars Texas-based actress Sally Edmundson through March 29th, and her performance has generated enough word of mouth to sell out a dozen performances in the first weeks. Libby Villari takes over the governor's desk beginning April 1. Villari previously played the role at the Zach Theatre in Austin, Texas and Dallas Theater Center in Dallas, Texas.

The creative team for Ann is led by director Kim McKean, and includes Ashleigh Burns, scenic and projection design; Jennifer McClory, costume design; Megan Reilly, lighting and projection design, and Samm Clapp, sound design.

Tickets are available at (479) 777-7477 or online at theatre2.org.





