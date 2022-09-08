TheatreSquared Announces Extension of IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE

Audiences will have a few more chances to catch TheatreSquared's zany, rollicking musical adaptation of the 1950s sci-fi classic, It Came From Outer Space. Due to popular demand, the production is extending to add seven performance dates-but must close on September 25.

Tickets for the new dates are now on sale, ranging from $20-$54, and can be purchased by calling (479) 777-7477 or by visiting theatre2.org.

"Amazing sights the human eye has never seen!" reads the 1953 movie poster for It Came From Outer Space, Universal Pictures' sensational, 3-D sci-fi movie. As directed for the stage by Laura Braza, this musical adaptation brings those thrills and chills to live theatre. Award-winning co-creators Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair have taken all of the creativity, laughter, and musical finesse they perfected with the New York Times Critics' Pick Murder for Two and channeled it into an even stranger story. When an astronomer from a small town encounters a spaceship in the desert, the town treats him as a laughingstock-until some citizens start acting very odd. Are the aliens here to conquer the Earth? Or...do they come in peace?

"Sometimes, the best, acclaimed creative minds align under the guidance of two top-notch producing theatres, and the end result is ridiculously funny," said T2 Artistic Director Robert Ford. "Audience members should be cautioned that it will be challenging not to repeatedly ugly laugh in public. But it's also a play full of heart and meaning, with plenty of crafty theatre magic-Northwest Arkansas will love it."

Co-creators Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair are well known to the TheatreSquared audiences as the authors of Murder for Two, the award-winning murder mystery musical comedy produced at T2 during the 2020/2021 season. Though the production is packed with hilarious thrills and innovative stagecraft, it also carries a deeper message that's particularly pertinent today-the original movie was based on a Ray Bradbury short story that emphasizes the need for connection and acceptance.

T2's production is directed by Laura Braza, currently the associate artistic director of Milwaukee Repertory Theatre. Associate Director Amy Herzberg is the Associate Artistic Director & co-founder of TheatreSquared (T2) and directs the MFA/BA acting programs at the University of Arkansas. The talented cast includes Gabriella Perez, Ann Delaney, Sharriese Y. Hamilton, Christopher Kale Jones, James Taylor odom, and Andres Enriquez.

Performances of It Came From Outer Space are scheduled from August 24 to September 25, with 7:30pm performances Tuesday through Saturday and 2pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday. The play is in the West Theatre at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring Street in downtown Fayetteville, Arkansas. Tickets range from $20-$54. All fees are included, with no additional charges at checkout.

Subscription packages for TheatreSquared include full seven-play packages starting at $105, with four-to-six-play flex packages starting at $89. Benefits for season ticket holders include savings of up to 20% on every show, free unlimited exchanges, discounted reserved parking, and same-day discounts in The Commons Bar/CafÃ© and other T2 Restaurant & Hotel Partners.

Through T2's Lights Up! For Access program, with lead support from the Walmart Foundation and the Willard and Pat Walker Charitable Foundation, SNAP benefit recipients can purchase $1 tickets, while students and patrons under the age of 30 can purchase $10 tickets. Fully subsidized, free tickets are also available for clients of a number of local community service organizations. For more information, visit theatre2.org/lights-up.

Subscription packages and single tickets can be reserved by calling TheatreSquared at (479) 777-7477 or by visiting theatre2.org/subscribe.

