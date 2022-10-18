The Young Players Announce ANNIE, AMERICAN IDIOT, And WILLY WONKA For 2022-23 Upcoming Season

The Young Players Second Stage program will kick off the three-show season with the rock musical Green Day's American Idiot.

Green Day's powerhouse album is brought to life in this electric-rock musical. This high octane show includes every song from the American Idiot album, as well as several songs from its follow-up release, 21st Century Breakdown.

This musical is an energy fueled rock opera and features little dialogue, instead relying on the lyrics from Green Day's groundbreaking album to execute the story line! American Idiot is directed by Justin Pike, and music directed by Christian Waldron. It will open January 5th, 2023 and run through January 15, 2023.

Next up in March of 2023, Young Players will have Annie, Jr. The irrepressible comic strip heroine takes center stage in one of the world's best-loved, award-winning musicals. Adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, with a beloved book and score by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, Annie Jr. features everyone's favorite little redhead in her very first adventure. Little orphan Annie will charm everyone's hearts in this beloved musical! Annie, Jr. runs March 9-12, 2023 and is directed by Lauren Lisowe, with music direction by Heidi McCartney.

Rounding out the line up next summer will be Young Players Center Stage with Roald Dahl's timeless story of the world-famous candy man and his quest to find an heir in a golden ticket adventure-Willy Wonka, Jr. The delicious adventures of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory come to life in this fantastical tale. It is a scrumdidilyumptious musical guaranteed to delight everyone's sweet tooth. Catch Willy Wonka, Jr. in Summer 2023 from July 13-July 16, directed by Mason Newberry.

Young Players are a youth performance group and are part of the Royal Players, located at the historic Royal Theater at 111 South Market Street, Benton, AR 72015.