The Royal Players Set Cast For JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Royal Players and the historic Royal Theatre are excited to bring the chilling tale of the struggle between good and evil to life with the musical Jekyll & Hyde, on the stage Sept 11-21, sponsored by Bryant Allergy and Asthma.

Dates and Times

Performances are September 11th - 14th, and September 18th - 21st

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening performances (Sep 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, and 20) will begin at 7:00pm. Box office and lobby will open at one hour before show time and the House will open approximately 15 - 20 mins prior to curtain.

Sunday matinees (Sep 14th & 21st) will begin at 2:00pm. Box office and lobby will open at one hour before show time and the House will open approximately 15 - 20 mins prior to curtain. Run time is approximately 2 hours, plus intermission

Murder and chaos are pitted against love and virtue in this sweeping gothic musical. The epic struggle between good and evil is based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson and features a thrilling score of pop/rock influenced musical numbers from multi-Grammy- and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double-Oscar- and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse.

An evocative tale of two men – one, a doctor, passionate and romantic; the other, a terrifying madman – and two women – one, beautiful and trusting; the other, beautiful and trusting only herself. Both women are in love with the same man, and both are unaware of his dark secret. A devoted man of science, Dr. Henry Jekyll is driven to find a chemical breakthrough that can solve some of mankind's most challenging medical dilemmas. Rebuffed by the powers that be, he decides to make himself the subject of his own experimental treatments, accidentally unleashing his inner demons along with the man that the world would come to know as Mr. Hyde.

The musical made its Broadway debut on April 28, 1997, at the Plymouth Theatre. It ran for nearly four years, eventually closing on January 7, 2001, after 1,543 performances. A second national tour began in April 1999 and toured for a year. Later that year, a non-equity tour began, running from September 2000 to May 2001. Jekyll & Hyde is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Please note: As the Jekyll & Hyde musical is based on the well-known gothic tale, there will be murder, violence, gore, mild language, and sexual situations making it not intended for younger audiences.

Cast:

Jekyll & Hyde Rex Wilkins

Emma Gabrielle Neafsey

Lucy Izzy Hammonds

Danvers Sean Grigsby

Utterson Sa'teh Hampton

Poole Brayden Armstrong

Simon Stride Matthew Burns

Bishop Drew Ellis

Lord Glossop Christopher Hale

Lord Savage Nathan Clay

Lady Beaconsfield Ashley Merrill

Sir Proops Nate Palmer

Nellie Katie Choate

Spider Bryce Wroten

Ensemble

Griffin Taylor

Mitchell Swanner

Jonathan Armstrong

Jason Curtis

Kaleb Hughes

Allison Campbell

Madi Campbell

Katrina Taylor

Lisa Edge

Emily Scott

Georgia Green

Bri Rasdon

Susan Thomey

Jamie Partain

Emily Buchanan

Julie Vest

Reagan Conley

Mj Sides

Lilith Fedor

Cam Fry

Creative Team

Based on the story by Robert Louis Stevenson

Conceived for the stage by Frank Wildhorn and Steve Cuden

Lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and Music by Frank Wildhorn, except

"Alive" (including "Alive (reprise)"), "First Transformation", "His Work And

Nothing More", "Once Upon A Dream", and "Murder! Murder!", which have lyrics

by Steve Cuden, Leslie Bricusse, and Frank Wildhorn & Music by Frank Wildhorn

Directed and Choreographed by Summer Brinley

Music Direction by Heidi and Justin McCartney

Stage Managed by Amy Armstrong; assisted by Emma Boone and Ria Colvert

Stage Crew - Savannah Dillion and Azlyn Barnard

Scenic Design by Summer Brinley

Props by Shannon and Gracie Harris

Lighting Design by Matthew Burns

Costume Design by Summer Brinley and Charlotte Sears Hammonds

Sound Design and Microphones by Summer Brinley and Trevor Armstrong

Produced by Charlotte Sears Hammonds

Ticket Information

This show is designated as assigned seating. Please check your seating assignment BEFORE completing your purchase. We are able to exchange, transfer or move tickets to another date or person. All sales are final, and refunds cannot be issued.

For accessible or special needs seating, please email boxofficeadmin@theroyaltheatre.org or call 501-315-5483 (voice mail only).

Ticket prices are $20 General; $15 Seniors 60+, members of the military, and college students with valid ID; $10 Child (12th grade and under). The box office will open at 6:00pm on performance dates and the house will open approximately 15 - 20 minutes prior to curtain. Box Office opens at 1:00pm on matinee days. We highly recommend that tickets be purchased in advance, as we cannot guarantee availability at the door.

Safety Protocol

Ticketing is now a contactless transaction. Seating at the theatre is at full capacity and social distancing cannot be guaranteed. Masks are recommended but are not required. Concessions will be available before the performance and during intermission. If you have any symptoms such as fever or chills, sore throat, cough, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, or diarrhea, etc. please do not attend. Royal Players, Inc., does not assume liability. By purchasing tickets, you agree to assume full liability for any risks incurred before, during, and after the event.