The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Announces Plans For New Music Center

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra (ASO) has served hundreds of thousands of Arkansans since it was founded in 1966 with outstanding music education programming, a wide range of concert performances and community outreach programs. ASO has announced the next stage in its commitment to serving the people of Arkansas with plans to build the Stella Boyle Smith Music Center. The new center will serve both as the symphony's new home as well as a catalyst to expand extensive musical offerings that build to a crescendo to take Arkansas into the future.

Planned for development in Little Rock's East Village, this new community music center will allow ASO to meet current demand, expand music instruction offerings and allow the symphony to provide more programming for adults of all ages to complement the ongoing concerts at the Robinson Center. New music center facilities will include

a Grand Hall for rehearsals and concerts,

multiple on-site practice spaces,

state-of-the-art music classrooms,

a dedicated streaming studio to serve students across the state,

climate-controlled instrument storage,

and additional flexible space to serve future generations of Arkansans.

Plans for the new community music center follow years of private fundraising and the announcement marks the launch of a public fundraising campaign to make it a reality.

Progress on the vision for the new community music center has been made possible thus far thanks to the generous support of donors, but to make this transformative project a reality, ASO will need additional support from the communities it serves. The Stella Boyle Smith Music Center is a commitment to serve Arkansas communities for generations as well as an opportunity to leave a lasting legacy that ensures every young Arkansans for years to come will have access to music education.

Help support the Stella Boyle Smith Music Center and ASO's mission to connect, enrich, inspire and advance Arkansas through music.

Learn more and donate at https://www.arkansassymphony.org/music-center.