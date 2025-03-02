THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Will Play at The Link Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Can you spell I-N-C-R-E-D-I-B-L-E?! The Link Theatre will present an incredible ensemble cast filled with talent from NYC and NEA in the upcoming production of The 25 th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Local favorites Janson Marsico, Jonathan Foresythe, Ben Jones, Madison Lancaster, and Ava Little will be joined onstage by NYC veterans Laura Pavles, Kimi Galang Villegas, Gianni Palmarini, and Ryan Alvarado.

Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor. An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime.

Featuring a fast-paced, wildly funny and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a vibrant score by William Finn, The 25 th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is one unforgettable

experience.

Directed and choreographed by Broadway veteran Joe Langworth with musical direction by

Mary Medrick, the A-M-A-Z-I-N-G cast features Janson Marsico as Chip Tolentino, Ben

Jones as Leaf Coneybear, Madison Lancaster as Logainne Schwartzandgrubeniere, Ava

Little as Olive Ostrovsky, Ryan Alvarado as Mitch Mahoney, Jonathan Foresythe as Vice

Principal Douglas Panch, Laura Palves as Rona Lisa Paretti, Gianni Palmarini as William

Barfee and Kimi Galang Villegas as Marcy Park.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will play the Fowler Center March 13th-16th,

2025. Evening performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be at 7:30pm with matinee performances on Saturday at 2:00pm and Sunday at 2:30pm.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.thelinktheatre.org or by calling the A-State Box

Office at 870-972-2781. Tickets bought by phone or in person will avoid some ticket processing fees.

The Link Theater, founded by Broadway couple, Matt Cavenaugh and Jenny Powers, is a

professional theatre company located in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The 501(c)3 nonprofit draws on the finest Broadway, University and Local talent to bring innovative musicals and plays to the Northeast Arkansas community.

