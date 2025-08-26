 tracker
Spotlight: THE THREE MUSKETEERS at TheatreSquared

All for one, fun for all: Ken Ludwig's The Three Musketeers up next at T2

Aug. 26, 2025
Spotlight: THE THREE MUSKETEERS at TheatreSquared Image
Dive into a swashbuckling romp with Ken Ludwig’s celebrated adaptation of The Three Musketeers! Introducing D'Artagnan's sister, Sabine—as capable at swordplay as her brother—this thrilling production blends razor-sharp wit, pulse-racing duels, and the unstoppable spirit of friendship.

Reignite your family’s sense of adventure and be swept away by a story where camaraderie wins the day—‘All for one, and one for all!’ For all ages. “Ken Ludwig's script is fairly groaning with giggles. In short, about as much fun as you would expect, and then a little more.” – Venue Magazine
 




