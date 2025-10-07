 tracker
Review: WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S ROMEO AND JULIET at Pulaski Academy High School

Pulaski Academy Theatre tells the tale of star crossed lovers

By: Oct. 07, 2025
For my first review of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, Pulaski Academy was the perfect place for this performance, because who better to understand the saga of two lovesick teenagers than… well… teenagers. Performed September 27 and 28, these talented young actors brought raw emotion to one of literature’s most enduring tragedies, infusing it with the urgency, confusion, and passion that only youth can so honestly convey. 

Set in fair Verona, Romeo and Juliet tells the story of two young lovers from rival families whose forbidden romance leads to both passion and peril. After secretly marrying, the couple’s happiness is short-lived when misunderstandings and rash decisions spiral into tragedy. As loyalties clash and tempers flare, fate itself seems determined to keep them apart. In the end, their untimely deaths bring a somber reconciliation between their feuding families. 

With Canyon Humphreys as Romeo and Addison Pierce as Juliet, the young lovers’ chemistry was undeniable. Humphreys delivered his lines with an intensity that felt spontaneous and sincere, while Pierce brought a sweetness and strength to Juliet that made her heartbreak all the more palpable. It took a lot of maturity for leads Pierce and Humphreys to understand the sensitive delivery of Shakespeare’s most iconic moments, but they handled them with remarkable poise and authenticity. Together, their performances captured that fleeting, dangerous kind of first love that makes this story timeless.  

I especially loved Addie Droste as the Nurse. She had so much personality that captured your attention every time she was on stage, offering comic relief and heartfelt care in equal measure. Nolan Chi as Friar Laurence exuded authority and calm wisdom, grounding the chaos of the play with his steady presence and clear understanding of the text. 

Directed by Sheridan Posey, this production captured both the romantic innocence and the dark inevitability that define Romeo and Juliet. Posey’s vision allowed the students to shine within a framework that honored the play’s original intent while feeling relatable to a modern audience. The scenic design by Drew Posey gave Verona a moody, timeless quality, with every archway and balcony suggesting both opportunity and fate. The intense sword fights and physical confrontations were thrilling thanks to Fight Director Xander Udochi, whose choreography had precision while keeping the action exciting. The fight scenes had the audience’s full attention as they waited to see who lived and who died.  

What made this production even more impressive was the short amount of time these dedicated thespians had to bring such a massive classic to life, and most of the cast were only freshmen and sophomores! To memorize Shakespearean dialogue, master blocking, and build emotional connections in just a few short weeks is an incredible feat, and yet, they made it look effortless.  

From the opening prologue to the devastating conclusion, the Pulaski Academy cast demonstrated a remarkable grasp of Shakespeare’s language and emotional intensity. The balcony scene shimmered with hope and young love, while the final act left the audience hushed in reverent heartbreak. These students didn’t just perform Shakespeare, they lived it, and I can’t wait to see what they bring to the stage next! 

CAST 

Romeo – Canyon Humphreys 

Juliet – Addison Pierce 

Nurse – Addie Droste 

Lady Capulet – Darby Haddock 

Lord Capulet – McCall  Keyes 

Benvolio – Eleanor Tilbury 

Mercutio – Aubrey O’Banion 

Tybalt – Carlisle Holleman 

Friar Laurence – Nolan Chi 

Prince – Armaan Dervesh 

Paris – Jax Carter 

Apothecary – Elise Freifeld 

Sampson – Zainab Raja 

Gregory – Micah Vandiver 

Balthasar – Austin Smith 

Abraham – Jonathan Montgomery 

Ensemble – Lark Moore, Alex Liesmann, Marlee Droste, Deuce Smith 

PRODUCTION TEAM 

Director – Sheridan Posey 

Fight Director – Xander Udochi 

Choreographer – Moriah Connerson 

Scenic/Props Design – Drew Posey 

Lighting Design – Michael Wilson Goodbar 

Photographer – Erica Gregory 

Costume, Hair, & Makeup Design – Sheridan Posey 

Stage Manager – Presley Wyatt 

Assistant Stage Manager/Scenic Crew Head – Akira Bell 

Assistant Stage Manager/Light Board Operator – Kate Holder 

Scenic Crew – Rachel Key, Ellis Watts, Eli Johnson 

Costume & Makeup Crew – Jodie Thornton, Nautia Corley, Zuraiya Matabele, Emma Carter 

Sound Mixer/Technician -- Eric Ellis 

Sound Board Operator – Shriya Maddukuri 

Scenic Construction – Ethan Bryan, Addison Cherry, Max Conine, Nautia Corley, Ethan Cooper, Braden Davis, Eli Deml, Ace DeWese, Taylor Dudley, Owen Duke, William Elledge, Rome Foster, Nora Fuller, Tyler Galloway, Mason Greathouse, Barrett Holder, Collin Hood, Major Jackson, Tyndall Jackson, Tiara Joe, Mallory Lafferty, TJ Logan, Hartford Lowe, Henry McFarlin, Zach Nelsen, Landon O’Donnell, Pierce Phelan, Tyler Pulley, Jadd Shihabuddin, Andrew Smith, Gage Stallcup, William Svoboda, William Taylor, Asher Thompson, Micah Vandiver, Reed Williams 

Reader Reviews

