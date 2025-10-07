Review: WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S ROMEO AND JULIET at Pulaski Academy High School

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For my first review of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, Pulaski Academy was the perfect place for this performance, because who better to understand the saga of two lovesick teenagers than… well… teenagers. Performed September 27 and 28, these talented young actors brought raw emotion to one of literature’s most enduring tragedies, infusing it with the urgency, confusion, and passion that only youth can so honestly convey.

Set in fair Verona, Romeo and Juliet tells the story of two young lovers from rival families whose forbidden romance leads to both passion and peril. After secretly marrying, the couple’s happiness is short-lived when misunderstandings and rash decisions spiral into tragedy. As loyalties clash and tempers flare, fate itself seems determined to keep them apart. In the end, their untimely deaths bring a somber reconciliation between their feuding families.

With Canyon Humphreys as Romeo and Addison Pierce as Juliet, the young lovers’ chemistry was undeniable. Humphreys delivered his lines with an intensity that felt spontaneous and sincere, while Pierce brought a sweetness and strength to Juliet that made her heartbreak all the more palpable. It took a lot of maturity for leads Pierce and Humphreys to understand the sensitive delivery of Shakespeare’s most iconic moments, but they handled them with remarkable poise and authenticity. Together, their performances captured that fleeting, dangerous kind of first love that makes this story timeless.

I especially loved Addie Droste as the Nurse. She had so much personality that captured your attention every time she was on stage, offering comic relief and heartfelt care in equal measure. Nolan Chi as Friar Laurence exuded authority and calm wisdom, grounding the chaos of the play with his steady presence and clear understanding of the text.

Directed by Sheridan Posey, this production captured both the romantic innocence and the dark inevitability that define Romeo and Juliet. Posey’s vision allowed the students to shine within a framework that honored the play’s original intent while feeling relatable to a modern audience. The scenic design by Drew Posey gave Verona a moody, timeless quality, with every archway and balcony suggesting both opportunity and fate. The intense sword fights and physical confrontations were thrilling thanks to Fight Director Xander Udochi, whose choreography had precision while keeping the action exciting. The fight scenes had the audience’s full attention as they waited to see who lived and who died.

What made this production even more impressive was the short amount of time these dedicated thespians had to bring such a massive classic to life, and most of the cast were only freshmen and sophomores! To memorize Shakespearean dialogue, master blocking, and build emotional connections in just a few short weeks is an incredible feat, and yet, they made it look effortless.

From the opening prologue to the devastating conclusion, the Pulaski Academy cast demonstrated a remarkable grasp of Shakespeare’s language and emotional intensity. The balcony scene shimmered with hope and young love, while the final act left the audience hushed in reverent heartbreak. These students didn’t just perform Shakespeare, they lived it, and I can’t wait to see what they bring to the stage next!

CAST

Romeo – Canyon Humphreys

Juliet – Addison Pierce

Nurse – Addie Droste

Lady Capulet – Darby Haddock

Lord Capulet – McCall Keyes

Benvolio – Eleanor Tilbury

Mercutio – Aubrey O’Banion

Tybalt – Carlisle Holleman

Friar Laurence – Nolan Chi

Prince – Armaan Dervesh

Paris – Jax Carter

Apothecary – Elise Freifeld

Sampson – Zainab Raja

Gregory – Micah Vandiver

Balthasar – Austin Smith

Abraham – Jonathan Montgomery

Ensemble – Lark Moore, Alex Liesmann, Marlee Droste, Deuce Smith

PRODUCTION TEAM

Director – Sheridan Posey

Fight Director – Xander Udochi

Choreographer – Moriah Connerson

Scenic/Props Design – Drew Posey

Lighting Design – Michael Wilson Goodbar

Photographer – Erica Gregory

Costume, Hair, & Makeup Design – Sheridan Posey

Stage Manager – Presley Wyatt

Assistant Stage Manager/Scenic Crew Head – Akira Bell

Assistant Stage Manager/Light Board Operator – Kate Holder

Scenic Crew – Rachel Key, Ellis Watts, Eli Johnson

Costume & Makeup Crew – Jodie Thornton, Nautia Corley, Zuraiya Matabele, Emma Carter

Sound Mixer/Technician -- Eric Ellis

Sound Board Operator – Shriya Maddukuri

Scenic Construction – Ethan Bryan, Addison Cherry, Max Conine, Nautia Corley, Ethan Cooper, Braden Davis, Eli Deml, Ace DeWese, Taylor Dudley, Owen Duke, William Elledge, Rome Foster, Nora Fuller, Tyler Galloway, Mason Greathouse, Barrett Holder, Collin Hood, Major Jackson, Tyndall Jackson, Tiara Joe, Mallory Lafferty, TJ Logan, Hartford Lowe, Henry McFarlin, Zach Nelsen, Landon O’Donnell, Pierce Phelan, Tyler Pulley, Jadd Shihabuddin, Andrew Smith, Gage Stallcup, William Svoboda, William Taylor, Asher Thompson, Micah Vandiver, Reed Williams

