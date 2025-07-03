Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Murry's Dinner Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



There’s no place like Murry’s Dinner Playhouse—especially when it whisks you away from Little Rock and over the rainbow to the magical land of Oz. Directed and choreographed by Moriah Patterson, this charming production of The Wizard of Oz, based on L. Frank Baum’s timeless novel, comes to life with a generous helping of theatrical magic accompanied by the yummy buffet of delectable goodness. Now playing through August 9, it’s a fantastic adventure for audiences of all ages. For tickets, call the box office at 501-562-3131 or visit their website at murrysdp.com.

The Wizard of Oz follows young Dorothy Gale, who is swept away from her Kansas farm by a tornado and lands in the fantastical land of Oz. On her journey to find the Wizard who can help her return home, she befriends a Scarecrow in need of a brain, a Tin Man searching for a heart, and a Cowardly Lion hoping for courage. Together, they face witches, flying monkeys, and self-discovery on the Yellow Brick Road.

Brianna East as Dorothy and Rizzo as Toto

Photography credit: Warren McCullough

Brianna East leads the cast with wide-eyed charm and heartfelt sincerity as Dorothy. Her clear vocals and emotional depth bring warmth and relatability to the iconic role. Walter Dodd is endlessly entertaining as Hunk/the Scarecrow, full of flailing limbs and delightful comedic timing. Bodee Star brings a steady presence and gentle heart to Hickory/the Tin Man, while Keiren Minter as Zeke/the Cowardly Lion is a crowd favorite, delivering laugh-out-loud lines with a tender touch of vulnerability.

Valerie Arnold as Glinda

Photography credit: Warren McCullough

The beautiful Valerie Arnold floats in with grace as both Aunt Em and Glinda, exuding maternal comfort and fairy-tale elegance. She is absolutely breathtaking as Glinda, radiating warmth and wisdom in a magical pink gown that sparkles nearly as much as her smile.

Michael Klucher as Oz and Keiren Minter as Cowardly Lion

Photography credit: Warren McCullough

Sa'Teh Hampton brings grounded humor and strength to Uncle Henry and the Oz Guard. Laurie Pascale is deliciously wicked as Miss Gulch and The Wicked Witch, commanding the stage with every cackle and glare, and rounding out the principal cast is Michael Klucher, who gives a warm and layered performance as Professor Marvel and the Wizard, walking the line between deception and genuine wisdom with charm. Also, I can't leave out Rizzo as Toto, the five-year old terrier who is no stranger to his role or the stage. In fact, he may be the biggest "star" on the Murry's stage for this show! You do not want to miss him!

Brianna East as Dorothy with the Munchkins of Oz ensemble

Photography credit: Warren McCullough

The ensemble adds in a lot of character that brings the world of Oz to life, filling every scene with energy and imaginative movement. Whether portraying Munchkins, Ozians, jitterbugs, or the Wicked Witch’s eerie army, they enhance the magical atmosphere with vibrant presence and playful detail. Their commitment to the fantasy helps transport the audience straight into the heart of this beloved tale.

Before the curtain even rises, guests are treated to one of the things Murry’s does best: its delicious buffet-style dinner. From yummy Salisbury steak to flavorful broccoli in cheese sauce and perfectly seasoned vegetables, every dish is a comforting delight. The chicken fritters seemed to appease the younger audience members, the salad bar was fresh and well-stocked, and the desserts (especially the decadent cheesecake fluff) offered the perfect sweet note to begin a magical evening. The meal alone is worth the visit, and paired with the show, it creates a full night of entertainment that satisfies both the stomach and the soul.

Laurie Pascale as The Wicked Witch

Photography credit: Warren McCullough

Under Moriah Patterson’s direction and choreography, this production leans into the whimsy and wonder of Oz while grounding the story in themes of friendship and bravery. The iconic songs including “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” to “If I Only Had a Brain” are delivered with polish under Emily Cooper’s musical direction, bringing both nostalgia and fresh energy to the stage. The costumes are truly spectacular—instantly recognizable, wonderfully detailed, and bursting with color and character. From the glinting silver of the Tin Man’s suit to the glittery splendor of Glinda’s gown and the Wicked Witch’s iconic black silhouette, every ensemble adds to the magic and brings Baum’s world vividly to life.

Audiences of all ages will delight in the familiar characters and magical moments that have made The Wizard of Oz a treasured classic. At Murry’s, it’s more than just a show, it’s an enchanting journey back to a place we all know: home. For tickets, call the box office at 501-562-3131 or visit their website at murrysdp.com.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Arkansas News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...