Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at The Royal Theatre

If you're looking for a few of your favorite things this June, make sure one of them is a ticket to The Sound of Music at The Royal Theatre in Benton. Playing throuh June 22, this production, directed by Matthew Burns, is a lovingly polished gem that celebrates everything we adore about this Rodgers and Hammerstein classic and has confidence written all over it, from the first shimmering note to the final curtain call.

Set against the sweeping backdrop of Austria on the brink of the 1938 Anschluss, The Sound of Music unfolds as a powerful tale of love, music, and defiance in the face of tyranny. At its heart is Maria, a free-spirited postulant whose zest for life proves too big for the convent walls. She is sent to serve as governess to the seven children of the widowed and emotionally distant Captain Georg von Trapp, a man hardened by loss and shadowed by duty.

Through music, warmth, and a fierce devotion to joy, Maria melts the walls that surround the von Trapp household, rekindling the children’s laughter and reawakening the Captain’s heart. As romance blooms and a new family is formed, the dark clouds of Nazi occupation gather, forcing the von Trapps to make a harrowing decision: submit to oppression or risk everything for freedom.

The Sound of Music marked the final and most poignant collaboration between Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, completed just before Hammerstein’s passing. It is a stirring farewell and a lasting monument to a legendary partnership that forever changed the landscape of American theatre.

Burns guides the show with a clear affection for the material and a keen eye for emotional storytelling. Every scene feels intentional and the entire production hums with sincerity. There’s a sound structure behind the music here, and it shows.

Choreographer Summer Brinley adds just the right touch of joy and elegance. Her movement direction infuses the stage with life, from the playful innocence of Do-Re-Mi to the gentle swirl of Sixteen Going on Seventeen. It’s movement that tells a story, which is never overdone and always meaningful.

As Maria, Kinsey Potts is luminous. She bounds onto the stage with a spirit as fresh as an alpine breeze, her voice bright and clear, and her presence utterly endearing. Her journey from free-spirited postulant to maternal figure and eventual wife is played with warmth, wit, and grace. When she sings My Favorite Things and The Sound of Music, it’s impossible not to smile.

Jeremy Clay brings authority to Captain von Trapp, initially stern and confident, but with deep emotion brewing just below the surface. His transformation is gradual, and his Edelweiss is delivered with heartfelt restraint that lingers. The chemistry between Potts and Clay is gentle and familiar, especially in their beautifully harmonized Something Good.

And oh, those von Trapp children! The sibling septet is truly something good in and of themselves.

Jenna Thaxton leads the pack as Liesl, graceful and believable as a teenager balancing between childhood and adulthood. Her Sixteen Going on Seventeen with Jack Clay as Rolf is sweet and swoony, full of youthful optimism.

Brayden Armstrong is a poised and earnest Friedrich, the eldest boy with a quiet strength.

Faith Jeffries brings sass and spark to Louisa, clearly relishing every mischievous moment.

Korbin Beard is a scene-stealer as Kurt, blending comic timing and clear vocals with charming ease.

Kami Lewis shines as the sharp-witted Brigitta, delivering lines with confidence and comedic flair well beyond her years.

Haddie Hinson as Marta and Violet Winters as Gretl round out the family with sweetness and wide-eyed innocence, both of them absolutely adorable.

A true highlight of the production is Karena Malott as Mother Abbess. Her voice soars in Climb Ev’ry Mountain, filling the theatre with both power and peace. But it’s not just her vocal strength that stands out, it’s the quiet tenderness she shows Maria in their scenes together. Malott embodies wisdom, compassion, and maternal love, making every moment she’s onstage feel like a blessing.

The supporting cast is every bit as strong. The nuns’ harmonies are heavenly, and Tony Clay as Max Detweiler brings much-needed comic charm with a wink and a grin. The Baroness, played by the beautiful Tyranni Hubbard, ever the graceful schemer, glides through scenes with elegance and just enough edge. Their song No Way to Stop is my favorite underrated musical number in the history of musical theatre. It’s a great bad guy song and you don’t even realize it. I love it!

Don’t miss your chance to catch this family favorite before it closes on Sunday, June 22. Visit www.theroyaltheatre.org or call (501) 315-5483 to get your tickets today.

