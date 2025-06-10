Review: THE PROM at Actors Theatre Of Little Rock

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nothing will get a mama more emotional than watching a child being wronged, and y’all, I was deep in my feels at THE PROM at Actors Theatre of Little Rock, which is running now through June 21. Directed by Caelon Colbert, this vibrant musical, with music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Bob Martin and Beguelin, is based on an original concept by Jack Viertel. It not only tugs at your heartstrings, it gives them a full-on Broadway yank. It’s funny, fierce, and full of heart, but at its core, it’s about standing up for those who feel unseen and fighting for the right to love openly. Get your tickets at https://actorstheatrelr.org before they dance away.

THE PROM is based off the experiences of Constance McMillen, who made headlines in 2010 when she was told she couldn’t bring her girlfriend to prom at Itawamba Agricultural High School in Fulton, Mississippi. That moment of injustice sparked national attention and became a symbol of the ongoing fight for LGBTQ+ rights. The Prom takes that spark and turns it into a vibrant, moving story that had me shedding tears.

Emma Nolan (Ash Henson) wants to take Alyssa Greene (Isabella Nguyen) to the prom. Alyssa’s mother Mrs. Greene (Emory Tyson Molitor) is head of the parent organization and is adamant that it isn’t best for the community and she is protecting everyone’s children by not allowing same sex partnering for the dance. Some Broadway celebrities needing a cause to promote so they don’t look egotistical, come into town and make problems for everyone. What does Emma do during all of this chaos? Go to the show and find out!

Goodness y’all! This cast leaves it all on the stage and then some. My heart couldn’t take it! I was laughing, I was crying, I was ready to give them all a big hug. Every number was a burst of joy, every tear felt earned, and every message of love and acceptance hit straight to the core.

For me, Ash Henson is new to my radar, but she has my interest now. That girl has passion and, wow!, she can sing! She was absolutely mesmerizing and convinced me that she is Emma. From the moment she stepped on stage, there was a quiet strength in her presence, and when she opened her mouth to sing, time seemed to stop. Her voice carried the weight of Emma's isolation, her bravery, and ultimately her joy. Watching her navigate Emma's emotional journey felt so personal, like she was letting us in on her own story. I can't wait to see where her talent takes her next.

Pairing Ash up with Isabella Nguyen was absolutely spot-on. I’ve seen Isabella many times now, and I have to say that Alyssa might be my favorite role of hers yet. She brought just the right mix of sweetness and that unmistakable teenage angst bubbling under the surface. You could feel the pressure Alyssa was under, constantly trying to please everyone while hiding who she really is. Isabella played that struggle with such raw honesty, and when she was on stage with Ash, the chemistry was electric. Their scenes together pulsed with heartache, hope, and the kind of intense teenage love that makes you feel like the world might end if it doesn’t work out. They captured the messy, beautiful rollercoaster of first love in the middle of a world that doesn’t always make space for it.

The Broadway stars are a riot, and I mean that in the most fabulous, over-the-top, scene-stealing way possible! I love me some J. Kirt Thomas and as Barry Glickman, he brought so much sass and unfiltered joy to the role, that it was impossible for everyone else not to fall in love with him. Angelica Glass strutted onto the stage as Dee Dee Allen like she owned it (because let’s be honest, she did), serving diva realness with every toss of the hair and dramatic pause. Her comedic timing was razor-sharp, but she also let us see the softer, more vulnerable layers underneath all that Broadway sparkle. I also enjoyed her scenes with Principal Marion Hawkins, played by Taylor Leron, where she went from being worshipped to having to chase him for his affections. It's a was a crazy shift of energy that was entertaining. Also, I loved how empathetic Leron played his character. He brought a grounded presence to the chaos, the calm eye in the middle of the Broadway hurricane. Also, the chemistry between The Principal and Dee Dee crackled in an unexpected way—awkward and sweet, like two people from completely different galaxies trying to meet in the middle. I loved it!

I laughed so hard at Tyler Mann as Trent Oliver every time he did a “Talk to the Hand” pose. His ability to poke fun at himself while still being utterly lovable was so great! I loved his pretentious, Shakespeare-quoting moments, and his song “Love Thy Neighbor” was hands-down one of the highlights of the show. Tyler delivered it with such a perfect blend of smugness and sincerity, like a well-meaning know-it-all who just realized he might actually be the hero for once. And then there’s Sarah Martinez as Angie Dickinson, gliding across the stage with dancer’s grace, and when she did her “Zazz” number, it was pure showbiz magic.

This whole cast gets A’s for this show. I don’t normally brag on the directors—just because, well, I don’t know why—but Caelon Colbert consistently puts out work that’s thoughtful, polished, and crowd-pleasing. With The Prom, he strikes a beautiful balance between comedy and sincerity, giving every performer space to shine while keeping the pace snappy and the emotions grounded. It’s clear he understands the message of this show inside and out, and he’s guided this cast to deliver not just laughs and big dance numbers, but moments that genuinely move you. His vision is bold, inclusive, and full of joy, and it shows in every glittery, heartfelt moment.

The basement of the Quapaw United Methodist Church is quaint, so get your tickets before they sell out, because it will!

