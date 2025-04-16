Review: THE OUTSIDER at with the Hot Springs Village Players at The Coronado Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With all the political tension going on, the world needs a little laughter and humor to lighten the mood, and the Hot Springs Village Players understood the assignment with their March performance of THE OUTSIDER by Paul Slade Smith, which was presented at the Coronado Center inside the guarded Hot Springs Village. Since this was my first visit with this theatrical troupe, I had no idea how supportive this community was with their friends but let me tell you...the whole village came out! I was impressed.

Ned Newley is a highly competent but painfully shy lieutenant governor who is unexpectedly thrust into the role of governor following a scandal. He is so awkward in front of the camera that he freezes and fumbles through public speaking, making him look like he is the worst candidate ever for the job. Of course, this isn’t so since he is great at policy and budgeting. He just has no political instincts. However, political consultant Arthur Vance sees an opportunity in Ned's awkwardness, believing that the public might be drawn to a candidate who appears to be the "worst" ever to run for office. As the campaign unfolds, the play satirizes the emphasis on image over substance in politics, all while delivering a heartfelt message about the value of public service and democracy

Jay Powell as Dave Riley and James Moses as Arthur Vance

From the opening scene, the audience was swept into the delightfully chaotic world of political spin and unexpected leadership. Director Jay Powell, who had to step in the role of Dave Riley last minute, steered the cast with a sure hand, allowing the satire to shine without ever veering into caricature. The pacing was sharp, the timing impeccable, and every comedic beat landed just right.

Leading the cast as the painfully awkward yet endearingly honest Ned Newley, Roy Eubanks delivered a masterclass in understated comedy. His physicality, nervous energy, and stammering sincerity drew the audience in with every line. It was a performance that made you root for the underdog—and laugh out loud while doing it.

Patty Baker as Louise Peakes and James Moses as Arthur Vance

Equally impressive was James Moses as the brash and bewildered political consultant Arthur Vance. With slick confidence and rapid-fire delivery, he provided a perfect foil to Ned’s awkwardness. Their scenes together were electric, capturing the push and pull of idealism versus pragmatism in a way that was both hilarious and surprisingly heartfelt.

The energy from Patty Baker as Louise Peakes could be felt in the back of the room. She had this presence that lit up the stage the moment she walked on. With wide-eyed enthusiasm and a heart-on-her-sleeve delivery, Baker's portrayal of the temporary secretary-turned-political wildcard was an absolute delight. Her comedic timing was spot-on, bringing bursts of laughter with every earnest misunderstanding and charming outburst.

Sam Sacco as AC Petersen and Roy Eubanks as New Newley

This whole ensemble worked well together. I loved how they played off one another with such natural rhythm—every interaction felt sharp, spontaneous, and full of purpose. Whether it was a snappy back-and-forth in the governor’s office or a chaotic campaign meeting spiraling hilariously out of control, the cast brought Paul Slade Smith’s witty dialogue to life with an infectious energy that kept the audience engaged from start to finish.

The set design cleverly evoked the sterile, polished feel of a governor's office. It was patriotic without being overbearing—balloons positioned just so, clean lines, muted tones of authority, and a sense of formality that provided the perfect backdrop for the chaos of the characters.

Karene Larson as Rachel Parsons, Patty Baker as Louise Peakes,

and Roy Eubanks as Ned Newley

In a time when headlines often feel stranger than fiction, The Outsider reminded us how humor can cut through the noise, spotlight the absurdities of politics, and ultimately reveal a bit of truth. The Hot Springs Village Players gave their audience a gift: two hours of genuine laughter and thoughtful entertainment. I can’t wait to see what they do next.

CAST

Theresa Dybul – Paige Caldwell

Jay Powell – Dave Riley

Patty Baker – Louise Peakes

Roy Eubanks – Ned Newley

James Moses – Arthur Vance

Kerene Larson – Rachel Parsons

Sam Sacco – A.C. Petersen

Maria Roubik – Sign Girl

Theresa Dybul as Paige Caldwell and Jay Powell as Dave Riley

Production Team

Jay Powell – Director

Karen Feckler – Assistant Director

Damon Schleuse – Producer

Patrick Mulligan – Assistant Producer and Set Construction Manager

Sunny Lofton – Assistant Producer

Shelly Kemp – Stage Manager, Property Manager, Set Decorator

Sherry Powell – House Manager

Costume Designer – Cloe Bayer

Assistant Costume Designer – Patty Smythe

Make-Up – Deb Krajicek

Cast Party – Ginny Eller

Set Designer – Michael Valdstein

Publicity – Becky Babineaux

Script Readers – Ginny Eller, Patty Smythe. Sunny Lofton

Poster Distribution – Ginny & Brad Eller, Sherry Powell

Construction Crew – Patrick Milligan, Michael Valdstein, Bill Jervis, Freddy Lyons, Dan Denison, David Anderson, Rob Kasten, Ralph Butler

Paint Crew – Shelley Kemp, Patrick Mulligan, LaVonne Speak, Isabella Schleuse, Damon Schleuse, Meghan Mallon

Sound Effects – Patrick Mulligan

Lights – Randy Williams, James Collier, Miranda Huebner, Jason Freeman

Photographer – Sunny Lofton

Ushers & Ticket Takers – Audrey Findlen, Beth Sacco, Gina BeeBee, Debbie Holiday, Dan & Terri Denison, Delores Reynolds, Jorja Coulter, Judy Stafford, Kathy Jervis, Bill Jervis, Pat Eubanks, Sherry Powell, Sharon Lawson

