Review: THE MAGIC OF STAGE & SCREEN at St. James UMC In Little Rock

My starry heart eyes were all lit up as I (I mean…..the audience) was serenaded by the mesmerizing voices of The River City Men’s Chorus Monday, Sept. 22, at the St. James United Methodist Church in Little Rock for their 22nd season opening concert, THE MAGIC OF STAGE & SCREEN. Led by Conductor David A. Glaze, these performers filled the sanctuary with lush harmonies that seemed to shimmer in the air. From the first triumphant note, it was clear this was not just a concert, but an immersive musical journey celebrating beloved melodies from Broadway and Hollywood.

Maestro David Glaze

The evening began with the enchanting “Pure Imagination”, featuring soloist Paul Schaffner, whose warm, velvety vocals and seamless morphing into character set the perfect tone for the night. It was as though we were all stepping into Wonka’s world of wonder, guided by a chorus that knew how to balance tenderness with richness. From there, the men brought a burst of theatrical flair with “Magic to Do” from Pippin, delighting the crowd with its upbeat rhythm and sense of showmanship. Just as the energy soared, the program pivoted into heartfelt nostalgia with “Over the Rainbow,” delivered in such a way that the sanctuary seemed to glow with hope and longing.

Paul Schaffner

Then came a bold surprise: the “Game of Thrones” theme, performed a cappella with no real words, only layers of harmony. The effect was haunting and trance-like, pulling us into sweeping landscapes and epic battles without a single lyric. Just as mesmerizing, the timpani rolled in to introduce “The Book of Boba Fett (Main Title Theme),” adding cinematic power to the voices and proving the chorus could deliver full sci-fi drama with electrifying force.

The mood shifted again with “Hakuna Matata” from The Lion King, where soloist Frank Harrison brought humor and playfulness to every line. Midway through, he turned the laughter up a notch by cheekily taking over the conducting, shooing away Maestro Glaze to the delight of the audience. From that laughter came tenderness as Cary Roseberry made us swoon with his vulnerable solo in “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” The key change swell into the final chorus was goosebump-inducing, showing the chorus’s ability to turn from comedic whimsy to tender romance in an instant.

Carey Roseberry

After introducing new members, Maestro Glaze led the men into the powerful “Soldier’s Chorus” from Faust, with Tammie Burger’s piano laying a commanding foundation. The piece felt like a call to arms, bold and stirring. From there, they pivoted into the delicate “Humming Chorus” from Madame Butterfly, where the soft vibrations of wordless voices emulated the flutter of butterfly wings. It was serene and hauntingly beautiful.

Rusty Hart

And then came one of the evening’s defining highlights. Before the concert began, my seat neighbor (who had driven in from Memphis) told me three separate times that Rusty Hart was “The Best Tenor in Arkansas.” I smiled politely and thought, We’ll see. When Hart stepped forward to sing “Nessun Dorma” from Puccini’s Turandot, he proved her right beyond a doubt. His soaring, powerful voice commanded the sanctuary, earning a thunderous standing ovation that confirmed his title on the spot. The set closed with “Summertime” from Porgy and Bess, a jazzy, haunting lullaby that wrapped the sanctuary in a smoky, dreamlike sound.

Phil O'Nan

The final set began with the soaring concert piece “I Will Fly,” followed by “The Impossible Dream” from Man of La Mancha. Both numbers carried messages of hope and courage, with the chorus delivering them in full, resonant conviction. Then came the tender “For Good” from Wicked, where soloist Phil O’Nan sang as if in gentle conversation with the audience, supported by harmonies that turned the piece into a sincere embrace. The momentum built again with “Defying Gravity,” as Chip Broadbent began the song in solitude, only to be joined by the full chorus, his voice soaring in relief and triumph as he embraced the company of singers beside him.

Chip Broadbent

After Maestro Glaze’s closing remarks, the men delivered a breathtaking medley of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” a pairing that radiated perseverance and hope, filling the sanctuary with conviction. To close, they sent us off with pure joy in “The Best of Times” from La Cage Aux Folles, a celebration of music, community, and the gift of being together.

With humor, tenderness, drama, and power, the River City Men’s Chorus once again proved why they are one of Arkansas’s most treasured ensembles. Their 22nd season opened with brilliance, reminding us that the magic of stage and screen lives on not just in stories, but in the voices of those who bring them to life. If you would like to get to know this chorus better, visit their website at https://www.rivercitymenschorus.com.

