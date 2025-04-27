Review: THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE at North Little Rock High School Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Once upon a time, in the bustling halls of North Little Rock High School, a door to another world quietly opened. With the masterful direction of Chris Klinger and the imaginative guidance of student directors Piper-Bliss Chudy, Shelby Sharp, and Brianna Wood, The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe—dramatized by Joseph Robinette from C.S. Lewis’ treasured story—came to brilliant life upon their stage April 10-12, and those lucky enough to attend were whisked away into a world where snowflakes whispered secrets and magic lived around every corner.

When four siblings are sent to the English countryside during World War II, they discover a magical wardrobe that leads to the land of Narnia, a world trapped in eternal winter by the evil White Witch. Guided by talking animals and the noble lion Aslan, the children join the fight to free Narnia from the Witch’s icy rule and fulfill an ancient prophecy that promises hope and renewal.

The moment the lights dimmed the theater was transformed into a breathtaking winter wonderland. The backdrop shimmered under a blanket of soft snow; towering trees stretched their frosted limbs toward a sky that glowed with a quiet, wintry light. Every detail invited the audience deeper into the spell as if the very spirit of Narnia had been captured and gently laid across the stage.

And what a Narnia it was! Siblings Peter (Paxton Bowsman), Susan (Josephine Cheatham), Edmund (Cooper Wooldridge), and Lucy Reagan Lipsey) stepped forward with youthful wonder, their every discovery mirrored in the wide eyes of the audience. Lucy’s first encounter with Mr. Tumnus (Walt Wenger) was tender and true, a moment of pure storybook magic that set the tone for all that followed.

Speaking of Mr. Tumnus—my starry heart eyes go to Walt Wenger for his utterly charismatic performance. With a twinkle in his eye and a natural, inviting warmth, Wenger made you feel as if you had stumbled into the coziest part of a faraway land. He drew the audience into his story with such ease, and his costume—especially those clever faun hooves—added an extra spark of magic. It was fascinating to watch him prance and glide across the snowy landscape, the light tapping and sure-footed movement making the illusion feel enchantingly real. Every step Walt Wenger took made you believe in fauns, in hidden worlds, and in the wonder of Narnia itself.

Among the many delightful characters, none captured hearts quite like Mr. and Mrs. Beaver. Eli Lancaster as Mr. Beaver and Lillie Ballany as Mrs. Beaver were utterly charming, bringing warmth and humor to the stage. With perfect comedic timing and an easy, lovable chemistry between them, they made the Beavers feel like the kind of friends you’d trust with your life—or at least with a warm meal and a safe place to hide. Their scenes provided cozy hearth-like moments amid the high-stakes adventure, and their spirited loyalty to Aslan and the children anchored the story’s hope in the most endearing way.

The White Witch (Annabel Cluck), regal and ruthless, swept onto the stage like a blizzard made flesh. Her icy demeanor and commanding presence sent chills down spines, her very gaze enough to freeze the air. Yet even her cruelty could not snuff out the warmth brought by Aslan (Alex Self)—portrayed by the most incredible puppet (Danielle Arum, Ava Johannes, Summer Davis), a breathtaking creation that combined careful craftsmanship with beautiful stage movement. The Aslan puppet was more than a costume or a prop; it was a living presence, noble and powerful, as though the very heart of Narnia beat onstage before us.

Every creature of Narnia was brought vividly to life by a company of students who poured their souls into the telling. Their energy, their belief in the world they built, radiated from the stage and pulled the audience along with them, deeper and deeper into the adventure.

NLRHS never ceases to amaze me every time I come to a production, and this wintry tale enchanted us through the whole performance. We can’t wait to see what they bring to us next year.

Reader Reviews