Review: SPEAK OF THE GHOUL at Birdie's Cabaret Theater & Lounge in North Little Rock

North Little Rock's newest Cabaret has something for everyone. There is magic, musicians, role playing, and more, and to be honest, I want to see them all. I am having a great time getting to know the owners Paul Prater and Paul Noffsinger, and I am visiting every chance I can get. So, when I found out they were having a Drag and Burlesque show, I had to go. I love how they embraced the spooky season and put together a three-part show called SPEAK OF THE GHOUL. Performed Friday and Saturday, September 26 and 27, it was the perfect show to welcome in the cooler weather. Sadly, I was only able to catch Friday night's show entitled RITUAL, which had baby sacrificing among other things. We had a great time!

The evening felt less like a performance and more like a summoning. Shadows clung to the corners of the room as flickering tea lights cast summoned our bartender, as if unseen spirits were gathering to watch. When the performers appeared, they emerged like phantoms from another realm, cloaked in lace and shiny tassels that shimmered like moonlight on a crypt. Their movements were both enticing and unnerving, a delicious blend of beauty and menace, and every song seemed to stir something ancient in the air.

Our Emcee was Gage, who is a regular fixture at Birdies. He was the master of ceremonies and mischief, guiding us through the evening like a carnival ringmaster with one foot firmly planted in the grave. He brought the dramatics through his performance and had us laughing throughout the night in between the acts, his humor a welcome lantern in the otherwise shadowy procession. With every quip, he seemed to wink at the darkness itself, daring it to play along.

These performers are not just dancers, they are artists that evoke theatrical magic that mesmerize you, all while pushing the envelope to awaken the senses sensually, playing out fantasies that tantalize your emotions. Each act slithered between desire and dread, teasing the line between nightmare and dream. Their presence seemed conjured, as if they stepped forth from velvet shadows to seduce the audience into a spellbound state where reason dared not follow.

Stormey Weather embraced her characters with passion that kept you leaning in, wondering what she was going to do. She became a shape-shifter of the night, slipping effortlessly from sultry temptress to unearthly enchantress, commanding the stage with an intensity that dared you to look away, but you never could. Every gesture was deliberate, every glance a whisper of dark promises.

The anticipated Morophon had belly dancing moves with a twist, serpentine and hypnotic, yet edged with danger. Those spooky eyes, gleaming with otherworldly fire, and their animalistic movements stirred something primal in the room. The audience sat entranced, caught between awe and unease, each undulation of the body like an invocation of forgotten gods. When the final spin came to an end, a collective shiver ran through the crowd, because we all wanted more.

Hailing from Northwest Arkansas, Penny Slayne teased and tempted like a siren of the underworld, pulling the audience into her grasp with every calculated gesture. Her performance was a slow burn of allure and menace, each movement deliberate, each glance a dagger wrapped in lace. She toyed with the crowd as though we were prey caught in her web, daring us to resist but knowing full well we would surrender. By the end of her number, the room was hers, spellbound and breathless beneath her command.

This was my second time to see Dali Darko, and she impressed as always. Marveling in her “This is Halloween” look, she stepped onto the stage like a spirit ripped straight from a Tim Burton dream. The makeup alone was a masterpiece, transforming her into something both dazzling and spectral. Every move carried theatrical weight, a reminder that Darko doesn’t just perform; she inhabits. She was the embodiment of the season’s spirit, macabre, mischievous, and utterly mesmerizing.

Come hungry. Birdies has a menu full of delectable affairs to satisfy the munchies. For this visit, we enjoyed the Lemon, Ricotta & Herb Flatbread, the German Platter, and drank the yummy Anastasia's Ghost. Each bite felt like part of the evening’s enchantment—flavors rich and layered, matching the mood of the show. By the time the last sip was gone, I couldn’t decide which was more intoxicating: the cocktail or the cabaret.

October is filled with shows after shows that are so varied that even if you aren't interested in one particular event, come the next night for something else entirely. This place will keep you entertained.

