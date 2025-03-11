Review: SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL at Argenta Contemporary Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



I am so happy I didn’t miss the mind-blowing, face melting production that was the SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL at the Argenta Contemporary Theatre, which had a few shows pushed off to the last week of February due to the crazy Arkansas weather. On Tuesday, Feb. 25, I took my seat, not entirely sure what to expect, but from the very first power chord, I knew I was in for something special. The energy was electric, the cast was on fire, and the live music—played by the incredibly talented young performers—was nothing short of jaw-dropping. I was impressed!

Photo credit: Warren McCullough

Now, before the show even begins, when you walk in, you notice how decked out the lobby is. They do this for every show, welcoming you into their space and immersing the audience into the performance before the doors even open to find your seat. For this production, they had rock ‘n’ roll graffiti splashed across the walls, setting the stage for the rebellious energy to come. Themed drinks added to the experience, letting audience members sip on something fun while soaking in the atmosphere. From the moment you stepped inside, it was clear that this wasn’t just a night at the theater—it was a full-on rock concert experience, and the excitement was contagious.

Gabriella Eckart, Ryley Pegues, Rwyatt Johnston, and Ewan Bagnall

Photo credit: Warren McCullough

School of Rock: The Musical is a high-energy stage adaptation of the hit 2003 film, blending electrifying rock music with an inspiring story of self-discovery. With a Score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Glenn Slater, Book by Julian Fellowes, and Directed/Choreographed by Moriah Patterson, the musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed rock star who fakes his way into a substitute teaching job at a prestigious prep school. What starts as a desperate attempt to make some quick cash turns into a life-changing journey as he transforms a class of straight-laced students into a powerhouse rock band.

Jonathan Fili

Photo credit: Warren McCullough

Leading the pack was Jonathan Fili as Dewey who channeled his inner Jack Black and put on an amazing show. His performance had me smiling through the whole production. He brought an infectious energy to the role, effortlessly balancing Dewey’s chaotic charm with genuine heart. His comedic timing was spot-on, his rock-star vocals soared, and his interactions with the kids felt completely authentic. Jonathan Fili commanded the stage, and his shredding ability was swoon worthy.

Kinsey Potts, Caleb Patton

Photo credit: Warren McCullough

Other notable adults include Caleb Patton and Kinsey Potts as Ned Schneebly and Patty. Poor Ned deep down wanted to live like Dewey, but his serious girlfriend was making him be a responsible adult. Caleb Patton perfectly captured Ned’s inner conflict, portraying him as a lovable pushover torn between his past rock-and-roll dreams and his present reality. His chemistry with both Jonathan Fili’s Dewey and Kinsey Potts’ Patty added depth to the dynamic, making his struggle both funny and relatable. As a bonus, that outfit in the end was bada**! If you missed it, there are pictures on ACT’s Fackbook page.

Meanwhile, Kinsey Potts delivered a commanding performance as Patty, exuding the no-nonsense authority that kept Ned—and, by extension, Dewey—in check. Her sharp comedic timing and firm presence made her the perfect antagonist to Dewey’s carefree antics, creating a tension that made her a great bad guy.

Jonathan Fili, Gabrielle Neafsey, Nathan Clay

Photo credit: Warren McCullough

Mad props go to Gabrielle Neafsey as she brought both power and poise to the role of Rosalie Mullins, effortlessly balancing her strict, no-nonsense demeanor with the deeply buried passion for music that Dewey helps reignite. Her rendition of "Where Did the Rock Go?" was a true showstopper, filled with longing and nostalgia that made the audience feel every ounce of her character’s internal struggle. And when she finally let loose, proving she was indeed the “Queen of the Night,” she commanded the stage with a vocal prowess that was nothing short of breathtaking.

Also, Nathan Clay opening the show as the lead singer for No Vacancy with the song “I’m Too Hot for You” won me over immediately. He set the tone with just the right amount of arrogance, perfectly embodying the kind of over-the-top frontman that captured the audience from the start. I loved it!

Photo credit: Warren McCullough

Now, according to my friend John Broadwater-Box Office Manager, licensing is only granted if the main student musicians actually play their own instruments. Not only did Ewan Bagnall, Gabriella Eckart, Rwyatt Johnston, and Ryley Pegues as Zack, Katie, Freddy, and Lawrence meet the requirements, they blew the roof off the theatre. Seriously, when I saw their cordless instruments, I thought, they are going to fake it. Nope. Not even a little. Yes, there was the musical band up in the balcony—which, by the way, were awesome!--but when it was the students’ turn, they took it over like a boss! Holy smokes! Never have you seen such amazing Rockers at such a young age. And, their character work was equal to their musicality. They definitely get an A+!

Sofia Koch, Harlow Young, Madelyn Hamra, Rwyatt Johnston, Gabriella Eckart

Photo credit: Warren McCullough

The class of students brought the drama and talent in a way that was nothing short of exhilarating. Each young performer not only nailed their individual roles but also worked together as a dynamic ensemble, making the classroom scenes burst with energy and personality. From the reserved but brilliant Tomika (Spencer Steward) finding her voice to the fiercely determined Summer (Sofia Koch) keeping everyone in check, and the fabulous Billy the stylist (Jacob Lenzini), who was an absolute delight, bringing fierce flair and comedic gold to every scene, every student had a moment to shine.

As always, the set and costumes were detailed and thoughtfully designed, bringing the world of School of Rock to life with vibrant authenticity. Every visual element worked in harmony with the high-energy performances, but the main focus was definitely the music. The creative team and band pulled this show together with an incredible level of skill and passion, ensuring that every element showcased the dedication and talent behind the scenes.

BAND: Emily Cooper, Bandon Dorris, Logan Smith, Matt Stone, Christian Waldron, Nick Williams.

Coming in April is GYPSY, starring Arkansas royalty Kathryn Pryor as Rose and Annslee Rose Clay as Louise. You don’t want to miss it. For more information, visit their website at argentacontemporarytheatre.org.

