Review: RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at Batesville Community Thatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From the moment you stepped into the transformed lobby of Batesville Community Theatre, it was clear that Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella was going to be something truly magical. With sparkling decorations, regal drapery, and golden castles adorning the space, guests were transported into a fairy tale long before the curtain ever rose. Running from July 31 to August 3, this enchanting production, directed by Kristian Ameigh, was more than just a show, it was a celebration of dreams, community, and the timeless belief in the impossible. Batesville Community Theatre continues to be a cherished gem in the heart of the region, bringing families together and creating unforgettable memories, one dazzling production at a time.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella follows the classic story of a kind-hearted young woman who, with the help of her Fairy Godmother, dares to dream beyond her circumstances and attend the royal ball. The Prince, of course, falls in love, and she runs away at midnight. He then decides to throw a banquet to lure her back, and she does, but runs off again at midnight and leaves her shoe. After they try it on all the maidens, she appears, the shoe fits, and they live happily ever after.

I hadn’t realized there were different versions of this classic tale until now. In this rendition, rather than being guided by his parents, the prince is under the influence of Sebastian, a power-hungry advisor who has been running the kingdom while the prince was away at school. Upon his return, the prince discovers the mistreatment of the people and ultimately steps up to set things right. I really enjoyed this twist. Adding a villain like Sebastian gave the story an extra layer of intrigue and made it even more compelling for me.

Because so many actors were eager to be part of this production, the creative team made the brilliant decision to double-cast certain roles, allowing more performers the chance to shine. I had the pleasure of seeing Cast B, which featured Lillian King as Ella, Michelle Antonyshyn as Madame, Alexis Faith as Gabrielle, Kady Burgess as Charlotte, and Westley Gibbs as Marie. Each of them brought something special to their characters, whether it was warmth, wit, or a touch of mischief, and together they created a cast dynamic that was an absolute joy to watch. I have no doubt that Cast A brought the same level of talent and magic to the stage, ensuring that every audience had an unforgettable experience no matter which night they attended.

Lillian King was so charming as Ella. I loved how her spirit shone through her eyes, and her singing was so impressive. She brought a warmth and sincerity to the role that made you smile from the moment she stepped on stage. Every note she sang felt effortless, and her graceful presence added a touch of magic to each scene she was in.

Brandt McDonald as Prince Topher was regal but not stuffy. He seriously looked like he could be a real prince. He exuded an approachable charm that made his character both believable as a leader and endearing as a romantic interest. His easy smile and genuine demeanor balanced perfectly with moments of vulnerability, showing a prince who was more than just a title. When he sang, there was a sincerity in his voice that made his connection with Ella feel all the more authentic.

The costumes were ah-ma-zing!! I especially loved the quick-change dresses. Crazy Marie’s cloak that turns into the Fairy Godmother dress was pure theatrical magic, earning audible gasps from the audience. The transformation happened so seamlessly, it felt like watching a real-life fairy tale unfold right before our eyes. I have the same sentiment for Ella’s maid outfit turn ballgown. I loved the way they revealed that to the audience, twirling until the full ensemble came together. I know that took a lot of teamwork and good timing, and they pulled the move off creatively.

With school coming back in session, BCT is hosting numerous auditions to finish out the year and throwing in karaoke night and a cabaret. Check their Facebook or website at bctarkansas.com for more information.

Reader Reviews

Need more Arkansas Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...