Review: PRIMARY TRUST at TheatreSquared

Endearing. Endearing is the word that consumes my mind when describing my feelings for the cast of PRIMARY TRUST at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville, which runs through February 23. Writer Eboni Booth and Director Vickie Washington create magic so tenderly, you walk away a better version of yourself just for witnessing this intimate story of self-discovery and human connection. It grabs at your heart that lingers long after the final curtain. You don’t want to miss it!

Kenneth (Brandon Alvion), who went through a very traumatizing experience with the death of his mother when he was 10 years old, is a creature of habit, and you get a glimpse of Kenneth’s mind, when he begins the story similarly in the same fashion as OUR TOWN by Thornton Wilder. He is proud of his town and points out all of his favorite spots. He enjoys his job at the bookstore, he likes to drink Mai Tais at Wally’s Tiki Lounge, and he has good friend Bert (Ryan Vincent Anderson) who always listens—at least, in his mind. He is comfortable with his life and routines.

Then his boss Sam (Mark Ulrich) breaks the news that he is selling the store and moving to Arizona, and Kenneth has to find a new job. Tiki waitress Corrina (Toni L Martin) suggests that Kenneth seek employment at a bank, which he does and excels at it.

As Kenneth navigates his new job, he begins to step outside the familiar patterns that have defined his life for so long. At the bank, he meets new colleagues and is challenged in ways he never expected, slowly building confidence in himself beyond the walls of the bookstore and the comfort of Wally’s Tiki Lounge.

Meanwhile, his friendship with Corrina deepens, and he starts to see the possibility of real human connection beyond his imagined conversations with Bert. Through small but meaningful interactions, Kenneth learns to trust others—and himself—more than he ever has before, and with the play ending as gentle as it began, Kenneth’s journey comes full circle—not with grand gestures, but with quiet, meaningful growth.

This cast is truly exceptional, bringing a deep understanding of the delicate nuances in Eboni Booth’s play. With Vicki Washington’s guidance, they recognize that Primary Trust thrives on subtlety, and they deliver their performances with a soft touch—never overplaying emotions but instead allowing the quiet moments to resonate.

Brandon Alvion’s portrayal of Kenneth is sweet and compels you to want to take care of him and his precious world. You can see the fragility in his eyes and the way he clings to routine as a means of protection from the unpredictability of life. Alvion masterfully balances Kenneth’s innocence with an underlying longing for connection, making every small victory—every hesitant step toward change—deeply moving. His performance is complemented by a strong supporting cast, each bringing warmth and nuance to their roles.

Ryan Vincent Anderson’s Bert is a wonderful companion for Kenneth. Anderson brings an air of strength that makes you feel like he could take care of anything, providing a reassuring presence in Kenneth’s life, even if only in his imagination. His performance offers a comforting contrast to Kenneth’s vulnerability, making their relationship feel both touching and profound.

Toni L Martin brings to life, not only Corrina, the warm-hearted waitress at Wally’s who becomes Kenneth’s real-life friend, but also as a host of other characters she seamlessly embodies throughout the play. Using a bell like a tool in an improv show, Martin shifts into different Wally’s waitstaff members—each delivering their own unique take on “Welcome to Wally’s!”—demonstrating her impressive versatility and comedic timing.

Mark Ulrich’s characters are catalysts, and he embraces both Sam and Clay with powerful energy that forces the audience to understand that change is inevitable, whether we are ready for it or not. Ulrich transitions between these characters with confidence, imbuing each with distinct yet equally impactful presences.

Presented in the black box, this story gets the audience up close and personal to the story. The set is a tapestry of Kenneth’s town and life, intricately woven together to create a sense of intimacy that enhances the emotional depth of the play. The black box setting allows for a raw, almost confessional experience, where every glance, gesture, and shift in the characters' dynamics is felt up close. It almost makes you feel like you are Kenneth’s confidant, which I loved. Intimate, interactive theatre is my favorite!

I want to give a shout out to Box Office Queen Na’Tosha De’Von and the charming front of house member Tayvon Mitchell for entertaining me before the show even started. The staff here will make you feel welcome and go above and beyond the typical customer service.

Seriously, you do not want to miss this darling experience. For more information and tickets, visit their website at theatre2.org.

CREATIVE TEAM

Director -- Vickie Washington

Scenic and Lighting Director -- Shawn D. Irish

Costume Designer -- Jennifer McClory

Sound Designer -- Christie Chiles Twillie

Props Designer -- Brodie Jasch

Production Stage Manager -- Jynelly Rosario

Assistant Stage Manager -- Amber Holley

Sub Assistant Stage Manager -- Harlie Gann-Egan

Technical Director Lead -- Sydney Antill

Dramaturg -- Basil Parnell

UNDERSTUDIES

Corrina Understudy -- Na'Tosha De'Von

Clay & Sam Understudy -- Justin Fletcher

Kenneth Understudy -- Trey Smith

Bert Understudy -- Justin Stewart

