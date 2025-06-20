Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Rialto Community Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



We went downtown to The Rialto Theatre in Morrilton, and let me tell you that we were feelin’ suppertime vibes from the moment we stepped through the doors for their wickedly fun production of Little Shop of Horrors, running now through Sunday, June 29!

With book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, this cult classic musical comedy tells the tale of Seymour Krelborn, a meek floral assistant who discovers a strange and interesting plant with a taste for human blood. As the plant (affectionately named Audrey II) grows, so does Seymour’s fame and fortune… but at what cost? Under the direction of Jesse Burgener, with music direction by Kent Britton, choreography by K. Shane Boen, and costumes by the ever-creative Lorrie West, The Rialto’s production strikes just the right balance of hilarity and horror, with a toe-tapping, vine-snapping score that keeps things blooming from start to finish.

From the first notes of “Little Shop of Horrors,” the energy was electric, thanks in no small part to the fabulous trio of street-smart narrators: Nola Glueck as Crystal, Salina Sosa as Ronnette, and Zakiyah Ferguson as Chiffon. These three vocal powerhouses brought dazzling harmonies and enough sass to fill the entire block of Skid Row. Their doo-wop style, bold attitude, and synchronized moves kept the show pulsing with energy, guiding the story with snap, sparkle, and soul.

Seymour was a perfect role for Caleb Purtle. He brought just the right mix of nervous energy, innocent charm, and big-hearted sincerity to the role. His rendition of “Grow for Me” was packed with endearing awkwardness and just the right comedic timing, drawing us fully into Seymour’s unlikely rise to fame. And when he joined Audrey for “Suddenly, Seymour,” the result was hopeful and vocally strong. Caleb made Seymour easy to root for, even as the choices got darker and the vines got tighter.

And the moment I heard Quinn Darnold as Audrey speak, I was pleasantly delighted. She captured Audrey’s quirky, breathy charm with such sincerity that it was impossible not to be instantly charmed. But beyond the voice, Darnold brought real emotional depth to the role balancing the comedic lines with heart and vulnerability. Her rendition of “Somewhere That’s Green” was wistful and beautifully sung, painting a picture of hope and longing that lingered in the air like a sweet floral scent.

And then there’s Audrey II — the mean green mother from outer space we all came to see. The surprise of the evening goes to 15-year-old Dylan Bruce, who voiced the carnivorous plant with jaw-dropping confidence and charisma. His commanding tone gave Audrey II a larger-than-life personality that had the audience hanging on every “Feed Me (Git It).” With delivery that was both fierce and funny, Bruce was an absolute standout — wow! I can’t wait to see what he does next.

The puppetry behind Audrey II also deserves applause, led by Michael Boen, whose expert manipulation brought the plant’s menacing personality to life with seamless precision.

Russellville High School student Wyatt Simpson took on the role of Orin Scrivello, DDS, and absolutely nailed it. His stage presence is impressively full of swagger, mischief, and just the right amount of mayhem. In “Dentist!,” he leaned into the character’s twisted humor with fearless energy, giving a performance that was both hilariously over-the-top and totally engaging. Wyatt is clearly a rising star to watch.

Ensemble powerhouse Darion Thrush deserves recognition as well, taking on many memorable ensemble characters with versatility and vibrant energy that kept the show buzzing.

And I have to say — Bill Holt as Mr. Mushnik absolutely planted himself in the role with comedic brilliance and old-school flair. His performance in “Mushnik & Son” was a tango of desperation and manipulation that had the audience rolling. Out of all the roles I’ve seen Holt play, this is my favorite yet. He brought a fresh bloom of humor and timing that was downright delightful.

The scenic elements, constructed expertly by David Garrett, perfectly complemented the mood of Skid Row: gritty yet vibrant.And behind the scenes, the show ran like clockwork thanks to the capable hands of Stage Manager Isabella Britton, keeping everything in perfect bloom.

The costumes by Lorrie West popped with personality, while Dustin Taylor has the lighting shifts that help dial up the drama and comedy alike.

This production is a total eclipse of boring theater. It’s fast, funny, and full of bops. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to Skid Row, this one will have you humming all the way home and maybe side-eyeing your houseplants just a little.

Don’t miss your chance to see Little Shop of Horrors at The Rialto Theatre in Morrilton. It’s bigger than hula hoops, hungrier than ever, and running now through Sunday, June 29. Check out their website at rialtomorrilton.com, and grab your tickets before it sells out… or eats you alive!

