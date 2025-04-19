Review: JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL at The Pocket Community Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a world where the line between good and evil blurs, one man dares to tamper with the very fabric of the human soul. Jekyll & Hyde the Musical, which was so popular that it has encore performances Saturday, April 19, at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs, is a chilling descent into the darkness that lurks within us all—where science meets madness, and a noble pursuit turns into a nightmare. Conceived for the stage by Steve Cuden & Frank Wildhorn, with Book and Lyrics by Leslie Bricusse, Music by Frank Wildhorn, Orchestrations by Kim Scharnberg, Arrangements by Jason Howland, and Directed by Christi Day, the production is everything you’d hope for—gripping, intense, and dripping with gothic atmosphere. It was amazing!

Jekyll & Hyde follows the story of Dr. Henry Jekyll, a brilliant but obsessive scientist determined to separate the dual nature of man—good and evil. When his experiment goes horribly wrong, he unleashes a dark and dangerous alter ego, Edward Hyde, who wreaks havoc across London. As Jekyll struggles to control the monster within, the line between man and beast blurs in this gripping tale of passion, power, and inner turmoil—set to a powerful, soaring score.

I have been waiting and waiting and waiting for this show—and I was not disappointed. Not even the looming threat of a tornado could keep me away from The Pocket. This dark, thrilling musical was absolutely worth the wait. Director Christi Day captured the chilling elegance and emotional intensity with precision and passion. From the haunting visuals to the heart-pounding transitions between Jekyll and Hyde, every moment was thoughtfully crafted to pull the audience deeper into the darkness.

The music in Jekyll & Hyde is nothing short of electrifying. Frank Wildhorn’s sweeping score blends haunting melodies with explosive vocals, creating a soundscape that mirrors the tension between light and darkness. From the vulnerable beauty of “Someone Like You” to the raw, unhinged intensity of “Alive,” every song is packed with emotion and theatrical fire. It’s a score that demands vocal strength and emotional depth—and this cast absolutely delivered.

Leading the cast was the ever-morphing Dan Breshears as the title characters—and he was absolutely magnetic. He brought a haunting vulnerability to Dr. Jekyll and an unrelenting menace to Mr. Hyde, slipping between the two personas with chilling ease. His vocal performance was a force of nature, especially in powerhouse numbers like “This Is the Moment” and my favorite “The Confrontation.” Watching him transform before our eyes was both thrilling and terrifying—a true tour de force.

I was caught off guard by the love triangle (square?) between Dr. Jekyll, Emma, Hyde and Lucy. In the musical, Jekyll is engaged to the devoted Emma Carew (Tianna Thompson), yet it’s his relationship with Lucy Harris (Amber Moss)—a vulnerable and spirited prostitute—that becomes central to the emotional arc. Jekyll’s descent into darkness is intensified by his fascination with Lucy, while Hyde’s treatment of her becomes increasingly violent and possessive, adding a disturbing layer to the character’s duality.

With that said, these women truly captured the emotional weight of their roles as Jekyll’s love interests. Tianna Thompson brought grace and quiet strength to Emma Carew, portraying a woman steadfast in her devotion even as the man she loves begins to unravel. Her vocals were rich and heartfelt, especially in “Once Upon a Dream,” where her hope for a future with Jekyll shone through the darkness.

As Lucy Harris, Amber Moss delivered a raw, vulnerable performance that left a lasting impression. She embodied Lucy’s longing, fear, and fleeting moments of hope with striking sincerity. Her rendition of “Someone Like You” was a showstopper—achingly beautiful and filled with emotional nuance. Together, these two women grounded the story in humanity, even as chaos swirled around them.

Of course, the moments that truly kept me on the edge of my seat were all the killings. During the song “Board of Governors,” where Dr. Jekyll proposes using a human test subject to prove his theory about separating good and evil, the entire board coldly rejects him. One by one, they dismiss his vision, mocking his ideas and undermining his passion for progress.

Little did they know—they had just sealed their own fates.

As the story unfolds, and Hyde begins to exact his bloody revenge, each death feels more calculated, more brutal, and more inevitable. The tension rises with every reappearance of Hyde, and by the time the board members start dropping, the audience is holding its collective breath, wondering who will be next.

After the show, I caught up with my friend David Fleming, who played Sir Danvers Carew, and I told him that during the performance, I was thinking, "If Hyde kills him, I’m going to be mad." He laughed and let me know that, in Robert Louis Stevenson’s original novella The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Sir Danvers is actually the only character who’s killed.

Other notable mentions include Jason Moore as Dr. Jekyll’s loyal friend Gabriel John Utterson and James Kendall as the seedy club owner, Spider. Moore brought a steady, grounding presence to the chaos, portraying Utterson with a quiet intensity and unwavering loyalty. I was genuinely relieved that he made it out alive—especially when it became clear that Hyde was spiraling out of control.

Kendall as Spider, on the other hand, was a different story. His portrayal oozed charisma and danger, making him a perfect fit for the gritty underworld Lucy inhabited. He definitely deserved to die, but strangely, was not a victim of Hyde.

Jekyll & Hyde at The Pocket was everything I hoped it would be—dark, daring, and emotionally charged. With powerhouse performances, chilling direction, and a score that grabs you by the soul, this production brought new life to a classic tale of inner demons and moral conflict. From the first eerie note to the final breathless moment, it held the audience captive.

Up next to the Forsyth stage is GREATER TUNA in May. For more information, visit their website at https://www.pockettheatre.com.

