Review: JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH with Arts One Presents at The Medium in Springdale

Arts One Presents took a daring leap into the world of youth empowerment with their first-ever Youth Driven Theatre production, James and the Giant Peach, performed October 9–11 at The Medium in Springdale, and what a peachy debut it was! Directed by 15-year-old Asher Jordan with 16-year-old Abby Logan as assistant director, this production proved that young artists are more than capable of leading with imagination and heart. From the Director’s speech to the endearing finale, this production showcased not only the talent onstage but the vision and leadership of two remarkable young creatives behind the scenes.

Based on Roald Dahl’s beloved story, James and the Giant Peach follows young James Henry Trotter (Theodore Herold), an orphan who escapes his dreary life with two terrible aunts by way of an enormous, magical peach and a group of talking insect friends. Together, they embark on a fantastical journey that celebrates friendship, bravery, and the power of dreams. The musical’s blend of humor, adventure, and emotional depth made it the perfect choice for this youth-led initiative, fun for all ages while providing young performers and leaders a chance to stretch their creative wings.

What stood out most about this production was its teamwork from a truly great cast. Each cast member brought their own spark to the stage, fully embracing the quirky characters of Roald Dahl’s world. Aunt Sponge (Isabelle Tippett) and Aunt Spiker (Roe Bartholomew) were absolutely hilarious, stealing every scene with their over-the-top villainy, crazy costumes, and perfect comedic timing. Old Green Grasshopper (Tabari Moore Jr), Miss Spider (Leah Whittle), Centipede (Mason Nino), Earthworm (Finley Belding), and Ladybird (Braelynn Blue) each brought unique charm and personality to their roles, creating a lively and lovable band of insect companions that perfectly complemented James’s journey. Moore’s Old Green Grasshopper carried a wise, gentle elegance that grounded the group, while Whittle’s Miss Spider was both graceful and fierce, weaving a web of protection around her newfound family. Nino’s Centipede delivered punchy humor and swagger, earning plenty of laughs with his confident bravado, while Belding’s Earthworm had the audience giggling with every nervous quip and wiggly reaction. Blue’s Ladybird radiated warmth and maternal kindness, her caring nature providing a beautiful emotional anchor for the crew. Together, this ensemble worked in perfect harmony that made the fantastical story feel real and deeply human.

The ensemble worked together beautifully, moving as one to create the imaginative world around James. Their sense of camaraderie was evident in every scene; they shifted from seagulls to waves to clouds with perfect timing, supporting the story in a way that was both visually inventive and emotionally engaging. Their teamwork made the production feel seamless and full of life.

I was also super impressed by their two-person orchestra—violinist Lana Rudzinski (17) and pianist Quentin Clevenger (13)—who provided the entire musical accompaniment live. Their musicianship was astonishing. Rudzinski’s expressive playing added depth and texture to the score, while Clevenger’s steady, confident piano work carried the rhythms and melodies with remarkable precision. The two worked in perfect harmony, giving the show a professional polish that elevated every song. Watching young musicians of that caliber perform live underscored how truly youth driven this production was in every sense.

The direction by Jordan was focused and imaginative. He guided the show with a clear storytelling vision, balancing humor and sincerity beautifully. Logan’s assistance in shaping character moments and transitions was evident in the cast’s chemistry and confident pacing. Together, they formed a dynamic duo of young directors who demonstrated maturity beyond their years.

So, let’s talk about that giant peach—it was massive and super cool! Built on a rotating platform, it became the centerpiece of the show, transforming seamlessly between scenes and creating a sense of motion that perfectly captured the spirit of James’s adventure. The design was both clever and ambitious, and seeing it turn as the story unfolded added a cinematic flair that delighted the audience.

Perhaps most inspiring of all was the underlying message of the entire endeavor: that the next generation of theatre artists is already here, ready to create, lead, and inspire. Arts One Presents’ commitment to giving young voices real creative control is not only admirable, it’s vital for the future of the arts. If James and the Giant Peach is any indication of what’s to come, the Youth Driven Theatre program is off to a peachy start indeed.

