Review: GOD OF CARNAGE at The Weekend Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Parenting is tough. I know this firsthand. However, The Weekend Theater in Little Rock take it to a whole other level with GOD OF CARNAGE, which runs through Sunday, March 23. This dark comedy by Yasmina Reza and directed by Paul Bowling and Shaina Tippitt explores the fine line between civility and chaos as two sets of parents meet to discuss a schoolyard incident between their children. What starts as a calm conversation quickly devolves into a series of volatile arguments and raw emotions, exposing the darker sides of human nature. It’ll make you think twice about having children!

Veronica (Madison Wolff) and Michael (Phil Robbs) invite Annette (Katie Choate) and Alan (Matthew Maguire) to their home to type out an account to what happened between their kids. According to Veronica and Michael, Annette and Alan’s son assaulted their son and broke two of his teeth. As the parents attempt to draft a formal statement, their conversation quickly devolves into heated arguments, with each parent defending their child while revealing personal grievances and insecurities. Alan, a cynical and detached lawyer, remains aloof, while Annette, an anxious and well-meaning woman, struggles to keep the peace. Meanwhile, Veronica and Michael's facade of being liberal, sophisticated parents cracks as old wounds and long-standing tensions bubble to the surface. What was supposed to be a civil discussion turns into a volatile and hilarious confrontation that exposes the chaos lurking beneath the surface of their carefully constructed lives.

It was great how they were paired up as spouses, but then, as the liquor flowed, the couplings shifted amongst the group. The dynamics between the characters shifted almost as quickly as the conversations turned more heated. The liquor acted almost like a catalyst, breaking down their inhibitions and allowing the true nature of their personalities to come to the surface. It was fascinating to watch the subtle changes in their interactions—one moment they were supportive of their spouse, and the next, they were lashing out or forming new, unexpected alliances. It was intense!

I loved this cast as an ensemble. They embraced their characters with such depth and commitment, making each moment feel raw and authentic. Their chemistry was palpable, with each actor playing off the others so seamlessly that it felt like the tension in the room could spill over at any moment.

Annette and Alan were a fun couple to watch, with their dynamic providing a great contrast to the other characters. One of the more shocking moments was when Katie Choate’s Annette was puking all over the room. I’m going to assume that wasn’t real, but it sure looked convincing! Thankfully, there wasn’t anyone in the audience with an instant gag reflex for that sort of thing. Annette’s breakdown was both gross and darkly comedic, capturing her anxiety and unraveling composure in a way that was both cringeworthy and oddly relatable. Then there was Matthew Maguire’s Alan who couldn’t stay off the phone, which eventually ended in water, thanks to his wife. He really committed to his lawyer persona. I believed him.

Madison Wolff’s Veronica was a standout in this production. She brought such a fierce, yet fragile energy to the role, portraying a woman who tries to maintain control but quickly loses her grip as the evening spirals out of hand. Equally, Phil Robbs’ Michael was a perfect complement to Madison Wolff’s Veronica. He brought a mix of smugness and hidden insecurity to the role, playing a character who tries to maintain a veneer of calm but is just as volatile beneath the surface.

They all gave believable performances that had me committed to the outcome. So what happens when they all get totally wasted? Go see the show.

After God of Carnage, they have a super fun fundraiser, and then in May, they present CARRIE, and I can’t wait!

Reader Reviews