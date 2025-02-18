Review: GHOSTBUSTERS IN CONCERT at Reynolds Performance Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Something strange was lurking at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway Saturday, Feb. 8, during Conway Symphony Orchestra’s GHOSTBUSTERS IN CONCERT, and we all had a hauntingly good time. The iconic film Ghostbusters came to life as CSO performed the thrilling score live, syncing perfectly with the movie projected on the big screen. The audience was transported back to 1984, reliving the paranormal adventures of Venkman, Stantz, Spengler, and Zeddemore as they encountered mischievous ghosts and the formidable Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. To battle this slimy score, who you gonna call? Conductor Israel Getzov, of course.

Original movie still

L to R: Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd

Image © 1984 Columbia Industries, Inc. All rights reserved. Used with permission.

Ghostbusters stars three eccentric parapsychologists, played by Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, and Bill Murray, who lose their university jobs and decide to start a ghost-catching business in New York City. Armed with proton packs and a souped-up hearse dubbed the Ecto-1, they become the Ghostbusters, fighting supernatural entities that are terrorizing the city.

Business booms when they encounter a demonic force targeting Dana Barrett, played by Sigourney Weaver, whose apartment becomes a gateway for Gozer the Gozerian, an ancient god of destruction. With the help of their new recruit, Winston, played by Ernie Hudson, the team faces off against Gozer, ultimately confronting the gigantic Stay Puft Marshmallow Man in a hilarious yet epic showdown. Also starring Rick Moranis and Annie Potts, this movie experience was fun for Gen Xers and beyond.

So, back in the day, silent movies were accompanied by people on the side playing music and making sound effects. Ghostbusters, of course, wasn’t silent, but the orchestra music was omitted so the audience could experience the thrill of hearing the soundtrack performed live. This unique approach brought a whole new dimension to the movie, enhancing each scene with rich, dynamic sound that filled Reynolds Performance Hall.

CSO was absolutely mesmerizing. The live orchestra added intensity to the spooky moments, humor to the comedic bits, and grandeur to the action-packed ghostbusting scenes. Their musicianship and timing were perfect as they synchronized every note with the film’s dialogue and special effects. Honestly, it was so enjoyable, I spent so much time bouncing back from the movie to the orchestra...to the movie to the orchestra....to the movie to the orchestra. I loved it!

Central Arkansas Ghostbusters

To enhance the ghostbusting experience, Central Arkansas Ghostbusters were in the lobby taking pictures and interacting with fans before the show. Dressed in authentic Ghostbusters uniforms complete with proton packs and ghost traps, their presence set the perfect tone for the night, blending the fun of cosplay with the magic of live music and film. It was a fantastic way to celebrate a beloved classic, making Ghostbusters in Concert an unforgettable community event. If you would like to see where this fun group is headed next, visit their Facebook group @Central Arkansas Ghostbusters.

Maestro Israel Getzov is celebrating his twentieth season as Music Director of the Conway Symphony Orchestra. He also leads as Music Director of the Little Rock Winds and serves as Artistic Advisor to the Orquesta Filarmónica de Santa Cruz in Bolivia. Previously, he was the Associate Conductor of the Arkansas Symphony and Principal Conductor of the Tianjin Philharmonic, the resident orchestra of the Tianjin Grand Theater. A dedicated champion of young musicians, Mr. Getzov is a tenured professor at the University of Central Arkansas. He frequently conducts clinics at conservatories and music schools across the U.S., Asia, and South America, inspiring the next generation of performers.

THE ORCHESTRA

Violin: Linda Hsu -- The Edward Jones Investment Concertmaster Chair; Charlotte Crosmer -- Principal Second Violin; Levana Xu, Abraham Martinez, Albert Garcia Delgadillo -- Associate Principals; Linnaea Brophy, George Fu, Beth Gould, Laura Gu, Ava Godfrey, Feliz Guzman, Yulin Huang, Matthew Humphrey, Karen Jarboe, Lisa Kennedy, Brandon King, Siara Lopez, Sandra McDonald, Thomas McDonald, Geronimo Oyenard, Camila Pacheco, Lisa Pavilionis, Oksana Pavilionis, Ida Pearson, Magdalena Ryszowski, Algis Staskevicius, Qinqing Yang.

Viola: Katherine Reynolds – Principal; Elizabeth Calixto -- Associate Principal; Anna Bass-Mattingly, Paulina Casas, Fernando Garcia, Damion Grant, Joe Joyner, Thomas McDonald, Marco Moya.

Cello: Stephen Feldman – Principal; Daniel Ebner -- Associate Principal; Will Bell, Carlos Campanur, Emma Henry, Imeril Johnson, Carrick Patterson, Callie Shannon, Gracie Sketoe, Liberty Vasquez, Grace Whitton.

Bass: Russell Thompson – Principal; Ian Collins, Patrick McKerlie -- Associate Principals; Lucas Alba, Nicolas Anderson, Brycen Self.

Flute & Piccolo: Kami Curtis, Alexandra Trawick – Principals; Kassadee Raymond.

Oboe & English Horn: Cesar Blas – Principal; Lorraine Duso – Kitts.

Clarinet: Mariah Baechle – Principal; Tyus Diaz, Jacob Gatlin.

Bassoon: Lora Butcher – Principal; Emily Tollett.

Horn: Brent Shires – Principal; Genevieve Rucker, Nathaniel Smith, Jon Yopp, Dario Lisperguer.

Trumpet: Trenton Rhodes – Principal; Sami Oberhauser, Andrew Standler.

Trombone: Sergio Castillo, Koby Elias.

Bass Trombone: James Bargar.

Tuba: Sam McHenry.

Timpani: Mateo Pelaez – Principal.

Percussion: Simon Podsiadlik – Principal; Will Anderson, Anna Mellick, Kiersten Sharpe, Steven Simmermon.

Keyboard: Norman Boehm.

Harp: Colleen Thorburn.

Coming up next to Reynolds Performance Hall is PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL on Sunday, Feb. 23, and HOT CLUB OF COWTOWN, bringing Elvis’s hits from the Sun Studio years to life on stage Saturday, March 1. Visit Reynolds website at www.uca.edu/pa, for tickets!

Reader Reviews