Review: FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF at Actors Theatre Of Little Rock

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stepping into the world of “for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf” at Actors Theatre of Little Rock, located at the Quapaw United Methodist Church, is more than attending a play—it's an invitation to witness resilience and beauty so deeply that it is life changing. Through a tapestry of poetry and dance, Ntozake Shange’s iconic choreopoem speaks to the strength and vulnerability of Black womanhood. Under the thoughtful direction of Dariane LyJoi Mull, this production offers a soul-stirring journey that celebrates the enduring spirit of survival and sisterhood. This show runs through Saturday, April 26, so grab your tickets and girlfriends, and go see this transformative piece of theatre.

First written in 1974, for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf began as a series of individual poems that were later transformed into a profoundly moving and spiritually resonant work of art. The piece centers on nameless women identified only by the colors they wear: the Lady in Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Brown, Pink, Black and Purple. Together, they give voice to a spectrum of experiences—from the exuberance of girlhood to the harrowing realities of rape, abandonment, abortion, and domestic violence. Through their shared stories, the women ultimately find healing, discovering inner divinity and the strength to love themselves fully.

This is more than just actors performing a script. These ladies bare their souls in this production—so much so that it is felt, cherished, and carried in the hearts of the audience long after the final curtain falls. Each movement, each word, each glance pulses with truth, pain, joy, and triumph, inviting the audience into a sacred space of shared vulnerability. It’s a celebration of survival and sisterhood, a reclamation of voice and identity, and a reminder that art has the power to heal, empower, and transform.

Now I just want to state that I love me some Verda Davenport (Lady in Brown). Her understanding of the spoken word is ethereal, and her command of the performance stage, circular or any other shape, is evident. She doesn't just recite—she breathes life into every syllable, making the words soar. There’s a wisdom in her delivery, a quiet storm of strength and softness that draws you in and holds you tight. Whether she’s delivering a moment of reflection or rising into a powerful declaration, Verda makes sure every emotion lands exactly where it’s meant to—in your soul.

Miki Gaynor definitely brought the fire as the Lady in Red. I loved her boldness, both in speech and costume attire. She fully embraced the intensity and passion of the character, delivering each line with such power and conviction that you couldn't help but feel the weight of her emotions. The striking red costume only amplified her captivating presence, making every moment she took on stage unforgettable.

Shamber Uzuh as the Lady in Blue brought the feels during the monologue of “sorry,” saying that she was through with apologies. Her delivery was quiet but searing, each word laced with years of suppressed pain finally finding its release. You could feel the room shift as she stood in her truth—tired, resilient, and resolute. It was a moment of clarity and power, beautifully embodied in her presence, reminding us all of the strength it takes to say, “enough.”

Then there is Belinda Devine as the Lady in Green, monologuing about getting her stuff back. With attitude, she demanded respect, space, and every bit of herself that had been taken. Her delivery was fierce and laced with humor—she had the audience hanging on her every word. Belinda turned that monologue into a declaration of self-worth, reclaiming power with every gesture and perfectly timed pause. It wasn’t just about getting her stuff back—it was about getting herself back, and we were all cheering her on.

All the women in this production deserve praise and every bit of applause that came their way. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness their brilliance, to feel their stories, and to be part of a theatrical experience that speaks directly to the soul. for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf at Actors Theatre of Little Rock is not just a performance—it’s a collective reckoning. Let it move you. Let it change you. Let it remind you of the power of truth spoken out loud.

Photo Credit: Eric White

Reader Reviews