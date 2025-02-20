Review: BROADWAY ROCKS! at Robinson Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Let me start off by saying that I gladly take personal ownership after hearing My Arkansas Symphony Orchestra blow the roof off of Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock Sunday, Feb. 9, with their UAMS First Orion Pops Series BROADWAY ROCKS!, spotlighting three amazing vocalists and the Arkansas Chamber Singers. Led by Conductor Valery Saul, who is in her second season with ASO and assisted by Director Lorissa Mason, the evening was a thrilling showcase that captured the audience from beginning to finish!

Ok, first off—even if Classical music (or Baroque, Renaissance, Romantic, Modernist, or Postmodernist) may have you slightly perplexed, the Pops series is definitely where you need to be. They turn all your favorite songs into a full-blown symphonic experience, giving familiar tunes an exhilarating new depth. Whether you're a Broadway fanatic, a rock enthusiast, or just someone who loves live music, the Pops series delivers an electrifying fusion of orchestral power and pop culture magic.

With Broadway Rocks!, the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra proved just how powerful this crossover can be. Opening with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Jesus Christ Superstar, I knew we were in for a magical treat. The electricity that emitted off the stage was undeniable, sending waves of excitement through the audience from the very first note. The orchestra’s thunderous energy made this opening number feel like a rock concert wrapped in symphonic grandeur.

Then Chloe Lowery, LaKisha Jones, and Dan Domenech took center stage to sing Everybody Rejoice from The Wiz. This introduction immediately set the tone for an evening of powerhouse vocals and infectious energy. They proved their versatility and precision with every song they tackled, seamlessly shifting between soulful ballads, classic rock anthems, and iconic Broadway showstoppers. Every note was delivered with passion and an undeniable stage presence that made the entire night feel like a Broadway production in itself.

Now what did you miss? To be honest, there wasn’t a song I didn’t like. This was a well-crafted show, and watching these singers interact with each other, the audience, and the symphony was a treat. However, I’ll give you a few highlights of each singer.

The stunning and dynamic Chloe Lowery was a true vocal badass, effortlessly showcasing her versatility across multiple styles. I had the chance to see her just a couple of months ago while she was touring with Trans-Siberian Orchestra, where her rock persona was nothing short of electrifying. But in Broadway Rocks!, she took it even further, proving that she could command a Broadway stage just as effortlessly as she dominates a rock arena.

I loved how Lowry brought out her playfulness in Good Morning, Baltimore from Hairspray. Her duet with Dan Domenech in Suddenly Seymour from Little Shop of Horrors was fun as she gave her best Ellen Greene impression. However, it was the high notes in Let It Go from Frozen that had everyone completely spellbound. And if her singing wasn’t enough to impress you, her many wardrobe changes were a visual feast. My favorite was the super pink Barbie dress.

For fans of American Idol, LaKisha Jones is a familiar face, having placed in the top four during the 2007 season. Since then, she has released an album and made her mark on Broadway with a standout run in The Color Purple.

For Broadway Rocks!, she brought undeniable soul with stunning renditions of favorites like (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman from Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and Proud Mary from Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. Her rich, commanding voice filled the hall with passion, effortlessly channeling the raw emotion and energy of these iconic songs.

One of the evening’s most sizzling moments came when she joined Chloe Lowery for a duet of All That Jazz from Chicago. Their chemistry was undeniable, and they infused the performance with sultry sophistication and playful charm. And just like Lowery, Jones’ outfits oozed with glamour with show-stopping magnitude.

LaKisha Jones ​​​with Conductor Valery Saul and the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

While Domenech may not have had the same number of costume changes as the women, he still exuded style and sophistication from Act I to Act II. His charismatic presence and leading-man status were in no way diminished by the lack of frequent wardrobe shifts. Instead, he carried himself with effortless charm and confidence, commanding attention through his performance and stage presence.

Domenech expertly championed a range of songs, from the high-energy Movin’ Out (a musical I wasn’t even aware of) to the crowd-pleasing Sweet Caroline from A Beautiful Noise. But it was his powerful performance of Music of the Night from The Phantom of the Opera that truly stole the show. His rich, velvety voice effortlessly soared through the iconic melodies, capturing the haunting beauty and emotional depth of the song. It was a masterclass in vocal control and emotional storytelling.

Dan Domenech with Conductor Valery Saul

and The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

My Arkansas Symphony was...well...perfect. Their musicianship is first class, and their ability to seamlessly blend with the vocalists and elevate every performance was nothing short of extraordinary. From the opening notes to the final crescendo, the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra demonstrated the kind of precision and artistry that only comes with years of experience and dedication. Their skillful support of the vocalists was especially impressive, as they provided just the right balance of intensity and subtlety, allowing the performers to shine while still maintaining the grandeur of the orchestral sound.

It was great to see the Arkansas Chamber Singers on stage as well, especially since this was my first introduction to this group. They added to the evening’s grandeur with their rich harmonies and fabulous vocal arrangements. Their presence on stage brought an extra layer of depth and warmth to the performance, blending seamlessly with the orchestra and providing a powerful, unified voice during the big numbers. The whole show was amazing, and I can’t wait for the next concert.

Arkansas Chamber Singers, Arkansas Syphony Orchestra

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

ARKANSAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Violin: Andrew Irvin -- Dora Paley Ronnel Concertmaster Chair; Kiril Laskarov -- Dora Paley Ronnel Concertmaster Chair; Katherine Williamson -- Assistant Concertmaster Director, ASO String Academy; Meredith Maddox Hicks -- Principal Second Violin, Eric M. Hayward Memorial Chair; Linnaea Brophy, Charlotte Crosmer, Leanne Day-Simpson, Trisha McGovern Freeney, Sandra McDonald. Tom McDonald, Jordan Musgrave, Lauren Pokorzynski, Magdalena Ryszkowski, Daniel Santelices, Algimantas Staskevicius.

Viola: Katherine Reynolds – Principal; Joe Joyner, Tatiana Kotcherguina, Timothy MacDuff, Julian Pranata.

Cello: David Gerstein – Principal; Casey Buck, Travis Scharer, Jacob Wunsch.

Contrabass: Landon Honolka – Principal; Sara Neilson, Jase Smith.

Flute: Carolyn Brown – Principal; Mara Goree, Gabriel Vega.

Piccolo: Gabriel Vega.

Oboe: Leanna Renfro -- Principal, Rachel Fuller Memorial Chair; Beth Wheeler, Lorraine Duso Kitts.

English Horn: Beth Wheeler – Principal.

Clarinet: Marianne Shifrin – Principal; Karla Fournier, Lyle Wong.

Bass Clarinet: Lyle Wong.

Bassoon: Marissa Takaki – Principal; Sandra Bailey.

Horn: David Renfro – Principal; Robin Dauer, Brent Shires, Evan Mino, Tyler Bjerke.

Trumpet: Ross Ahlhorn – Principal; Andrew Stadler, Carl Mason.

Trombone: Michael Underwood -- Principal, William "Bill" Vickery Jr. Memorial Chair; Bruce Faske.

Tuba: Ed Owen -- Principal, Greer & Barnett Grace Chair in memory of Gov. Frank White.

Timpani: Rick Dimond -- Principal, Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Guild Chair.

Percussion: Madison Shake – Principal; Erick Saoud.

Keyboard: Carl Anthony -- Principal, Guy & Brigita Gardner Chair.

Harp: Alisa Coffey – Principal.

