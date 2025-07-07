Review: AGATHA CHRISTIE'S A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED at Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



There’s nothing like a classic whodunit to spice up a summer evening, and Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre on the Harding University campus delivered just that with their sharply executed production of A Murder Is Announced, directed by Kylie Jones. Performed June 12–28, this theatre troupe continues to produce exceptional shows that blend professional polish with community charm, offering audiences a well-rounded experience of compelling storytelling, quality performances, and delicious dining.

Based on Agatha Christie’s beloved novel, the play begins in the quiet English village of Chipping Cleghorn, where the townspeople are stunned to read a peculiar advertisement in the local newspaper: “A murder is announced and will take place on Friday, October 29th, at Little Paddocks at 6:30 p.m.” Intrigued by the morbid curiosity of it all, neighbors gather at the home of Letitia Blacklock at the appointed time, expecting perhaps a game or prank. But when the lights go out and a gunshot rings through the room, the evening turns deadly, and the murder promised in the paper becomes chilling reality.

As suspicion falls on everyone in the house, the unassuming Miss Marple arrives to assist Inspector Craddock in unraveling the tangled web of lies, mistaken identities, and hidden motives. Each guest harbors secrets, and nothing is quite as it seems. With Christie’s signature twists and turns, A Murder Is Announced keeps audiences guessing until the final, clever reveal, proving once again that in the world of Agatha Christie, even the most innocent setting can hide deadly intentions.

Before the curtain rises, guests are treated to a delicious meal prepared by Bison Hospitality. The dinner includes a fresh salad, Chicken Piccata, Herb-Crusted Pork Loin with Blackberry Glaze, sautéed zucchini and squash, and warm rolls. For intermission, it is understood amongst the audience members to save the blueberry muffins, well, that is if you can wait that long to eat it. It is way too tempting to wait that long!

Jones’ direction keeps the mystery tight and the pacing swift, like a seasoned detective guiding us through a web of secrets with a knowing eye. She places each moment with the precision of a clue at a crime scene making every oddly timed entrance feel like it could be the key to unraveling the truth. The English accents were a nice touch, adding an extra layer of charm and immersion that transported the audience right into the heart of the village intrigue.

The set is always impressive at this theatre, and this show is no exception. The cozy, well-appointed parlor set invites the audience into the Blacklock home, and when the lights go out and a gunshot rings through the theater, tension builds with precision.

Marisa Lytle is a standout as Miss Marple, capturing the sleuth’s quiet cleverness and steely intuition with charm. Kaylynn Robison brings a captivating presence to Letitia Blacklock, the woman at the center of the intrigue. Maggie Martin adds spark as the sharp-tongued Julia Simmons, while Jamie Hall delivers both heart and humor as the sweetly scattered Dora “Bunny” Bunner.

Estelle Fox portrays Phillipa Haymes with calm complexity, while Robin Starck commands the stage as Inspector Craddock, determined to unravel the case with authority and sharp wit.

However, my starry-heart eyes go to Ashley Adams as Mitzi, who kept the drama heightened with her comedic mood swings. I loved how she effortlessly balanced moments of sharp wit and vulnerability, making Mitzi both unpredictable and deeply relatable. Her timing was impeccable, and every shift in emotion felt natural yet delightfully surprising, adding a dynamic spark that energized the entire production.

The production shines with period-appropriate costuming, clever lighting, and a well-balanced mix of humor and suspense. Each member of the ensemble plays their part with purpose, ensuring that every moment on stage drives the mystery forward.

With polished performances, elegant direction, and an unforgettable dinner, A Murder Is Announced was a highlight of the summer season.

Next up at Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre is the uproarious backstage comedy Noises Off, opening July 17. Expect fast-paced laughs, door-slamming chaos, and another evening of great food and fun. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit their website at harding.edu/ssdt.

Photo credit: Ashel Parsons

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Arkansas News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...