Review: A NEW BRAIN at The Weekend Theater

One of my favorite things about The Weekend Theater in Little Rock is their fearless commitment to producing shows that make you think deeply, feel unexpectedly, and, at times, laugh through your tears. They consistently lean into bold, thought-provoking material, inviting audiences to experience theater that challenges the mind, touches the heart, and entertains in the most meaningful ways. A New Brain, running through Sunday, June 22, exemplifies this mission beautifully. It’s a delightfully bizarre and unexpectedly touching musical about illness, creativity, and amphibians in positions of power. Under the direction of David Weatherly, with musical direction by Ellen Wiles, this production fully embraces the show’s eccentric heart and surreal humor, resulting in a performance that is as emotionally resonant as it is wildly entertaining.

The musical, with book by William Finn and James Lapine and music and lyrics by Finn, is semi-autobiographical in nature. It follows Gordon Schwinn, a frustrated composer of songs for a children’s TV show, who collapses during lunch and is diagnosed with a life-threatening brain condition. What follows is a wild and deeply introspective journey through hospital beds, hallucinations, and a looming deadline to finish a song for a demanding frog-suited children’s entertainer named Mr. Bungee. If it sounds odd, it is, and I loved it! This show is quirky, no doubt, but it’s also deeply human. It touches on fears we all share, like what if I run out of time? What if I never finish my work? What if I don’t say what I need to say? But it also reminds us that even in our darkest moments, there can be music, laughter, and connection. And maybe, just maybe, a singing and dancing frog will help us find our way.

I love Dakota Mansfield, and when I saw that he was Gordon Schwinn, I knew it was going to be a special show. For this performance, he delivers a layered and vulnerable performance that anchors the show with sincerity and soul. His portrayal of a man grappling with mortality, identity, and the meaning of his music feels deeply human.

I also loved how they embraced the relationship between Gordon and Roger, played by Josh Strickland. The physical connection was celebrated with tenderness and authenticity, allowing their love story to feel both intimate and grounded. Whether through a simple touch, a shared glance, or sweet kisses that lingered, their bond was portrayed with genuine affection, which was never hidden and never sanitized. It was deeply moving.

Emily Buchanan brings enormous energy and comic precision to the role of Mr. Bungee, fully embracing the chaos and theatricality of the character. Whether she’s barking orders or leaping into song, Buchanan commands the stage with fearless flair.

The women in Gordon’s life bring a lot of strength to the story. Jessica Miller is a standout as Mimi Schwinn, Gordon’s fiercely loving (and occasionally overwhelming) mother. Her powerhouse vocals and comedic timing make every one of her scenes pop. Patricia Loera (another one of my favorite singers) brings warmth and charm to Rhoda, Gordon’s friend and personal cheerleader. Both women ground the emotional core of the show with their performances, providing not only support for Gordon but also adding layers of humor and resilience that make the story feel all the more real and relatable.

The ensemble is fully committed to the world of the show, bringing to life dream sequences, memory fragments, and musical numbers that toe the line between playful and profound.

Cooper Sikes is dryly hilarious as the bewilderingly blunt Dr. Berensteiner. Moe Bradshaw adds grit and unexpected wisdom as the Homeless Lady, a character who provides some of the show’s more reflective moments. Sean Grigsby makes a memorable impression as Richard the Nurse, bringing both sass and sensitivity to his role. Willie Lucius appears as The Minister with magnetic stage presence, while Jade Coldiron effortlessly shifts between the roles of the Waitress and Nancy, adding humor and clarity to each.

As always, extra points are given when there is a live band. There’s just something electric about hearing live instruments in an intimate space, and this quartet delivers. Ellen Wiles leads from the piano with flair and focus, joined by Trevor Gould on horns, Jordan Davis on reeds, and Greg Warner on drums. Together, they breathe life into every note of the score, elevating the entire experience with their musicianship.

A New Brain at The Weekend Theater is a joyful, funny, and fearless production. It is as eccentric as it is earnest, and the cast and musicians bring it to life with passion and tremendous talent. The production runs through Sunday, June 22, with performances on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.weekendtheater.org.

BEHIND THE SCENES

Director -- David Weatherly

Music Director -- Ellen Wiles

Stage Crew -- Jaydis Hauser, Evan Houser

Set Designer -- David Weatherly

Lighting Designer -- Jackson Ray

Costume Designer -- David Weatherly

Light Op -- Samuel Dodd

Photographer -- Caroline Holt

