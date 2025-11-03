Review: 12 ANGRY JURORS at North Little Rock High School Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



12 Angry Jurors was a popular choice amongst the local high schools, so during my visit with North Little Rock High School, with their production also running October 23, 25 and 26, I was prepared to pass judgment. However, what I witnessed instead was a commanding, emotionally charged production that completely disarmed me. From the first heated exchange to the final vote, the students delivered a gripping portrayal of humanity under pressure that left the audience riveted. Still, the ending was the same.

Adapted from Reginald Rose’s 12 Angry Men, the play places a dozen strangers in a jury room and forces them to weigh the life of a young defendant accused of murder. As the evidence is dissected and tempers ignite, the jurors must decide whether the fate of the accused will be sealed by unquestioned prejudice or saved by reasonable doubt. In doing so, they reveal that justice depends not only on the facts but on the humanity of those who interpret them.

From left to right, Laney Deal as Juror 10, Melia Ramil How as Juror 7, Uriel Morris (in back) as Juror 6, Aaliyah Fairmon as Juror 5, Josephine Cheatham

I was especially impressed by the female leadership that guided every aspect of this production. Under the direction of Student Directors Brianna Wood, Elisha Rodgers-Robinson, and Beatrice Tucker, the ensemble demonstrated an incredible command of pacing, tone, and tension. Each moment felt carefully crafted yet emotionally raw, which was a true reflection of their collaboration and shared vision. The directors allowed silence and stillness to speak just as powerfully as heated arguments, giving the production a rhythm that mirrored the jurors’ inner turmoil. That same strength extended to the female leadership within the cast, where young women took charge with clarity and conviction. Their influence was unmistakable, shaping the emotional heartbeat of the story and proving that powerful storytelling thrives under confident, compassionate direction.

Left to right Paxton Bowsman as Juror 9, Kors Donn as Juror 12,

and Harrison Self as Juror 11

Zoey Jones delivered a standout performance as Juror 8, the play’s moral center and voice of reason. Jones’s portrayal was commanding, standing firm in her convictions and unafraid to challenge the collective doubt surrounding her. Her belief in justice and compassion resonated all the way out to the audience, and when Juror 3, played with raw intensity by Nathan Zukowski, lunged at her in anger, the moment was electrifying. The fury and fear in that exchange were intense, yet Jones’s stillness and resolve gave the scene its emotional power. She was a Superwoman.

Adding even more fire to the mix, Melia Ramil as Juror 7 kept the anger simmering throughout the deliberations with her quick temper and sharp impatience. Her irritation at being stuck in the room added both humor and heat to the atmosphere, constantly fanning the flames of conflict whenever things threatened to cool down. Ramil’s performance was energetic and believable, capturing that restless frustration that often bubbles up when emotions and egos collide.

Left to Right Kira Donn as Juror 12, Harrison Self as Juror 11, Laney Deal as Juror 10, Melia Ramil How as Juror 7, Aaliyah Fairmon as Juror 5, and Uriel

Another powerful moment was when Juror 10, played by Laney Deal, delivered her bigoted speech. Her outburst was uncomfortable and raw, a chilling reflection of the prejudice that lurks beneath the surface of heated debate. As each juror silently turned away from her, the weight of her words hung heavy in the air. The silence that followed spoke volumes, creating one of the most striking and emotionally charged scenes of the night.

The details of the ensemble were especially crisp, making each character resonate when it was their time to contribute to the story. Every juror brought a distinct personality and emotional truth to the table, whether through a well-timed line, a subtle reaction, or a shift in body language that revealed their internal struggle. This group listened and responded to one another, with the result being a layered, living portrayal of human conflict and conscience.

Left to right Kira Donn as Juror 12, Zoey Jones as Juror 8, Sailor Carroll as Juror 3 (understudy for Nathan Zukowski), Laney Deal as Juror 10, Melia Rami

This student-centric production was guided by the incredible NLRHS Directors Chris Klinger, Michael Klucher, and Josh Shipman. It is evident that their influence on their students has fostered not only a deep respect for the craft of theatre but also a sense of ownership, discipline, and artistic confidence. Their mentorship empowers students to think critically, take creative risks, and support one another, qualities that were beautifully reflected in this performance.

For their winter musical, NLRHS will present You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. It’s a quick turnaround for this troupe, and I can’t wait to see it!

