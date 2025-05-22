MADE IN SCOTLAND Showcase 2025 Announced At Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Like a fresh breath of air the Made in Scotland Showcase 2025 programme has launched.

Whirling onto the world stage with a programme that doesn't just reach for the skies but invites us to get down with deep space, there's a sense of the light fantastic about all sixteen incredible Scottish events championed by the Scottish Government's Festivals Expo Fund; administered in a partnership between the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, Federation of Scottish Theatre, Scottish Music Centre and Creative Scotland.

Established in 2009, this vital initiative has supported 299 shows to date, with the onward touring fund component supporting over 130 productions to visit more than fifty countries over six continents. The Made in Scotland Showcase provides an unparalleled opportunity to help Scottish creatives, artists, performers, and communities to connect not just with the world but with the rest of the known universe, through art and shared experience.

Showcasing the country's finest works from across dance, theatre, music and beyond, this vibrant, charming and challenging programme soars with an ambition that sets Scotland apart on the world stage.

Angus Robertson, Cabinet Secretary for Constitution, External Affairs and Culture said, “The Made in Scotland showcase is all about highlighting the best of our new talent to the world. Year-on-year Scottish artists have capitalised on the opportunity Made in Scotland provides, so I am delighted that this year's programme is bringing more shows than ever to international audiences of all ages.

“The Scottish Government is proud to support this year's Made in Scotland showcase with £540,000 of funding through our Expo fund, which aims to help festivals innovate and maximise national and international opportunities for the artists who contribute to them. I have no doubt those artists featured this year will enhance Scotland's culture sector by forging new connections across the world.”

Tony Lankester, Chief Executive, Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society said, “The support we receive from the Scottish Government's EXPO Fund is truly transformative for Scottish artists. It gives them the opportunity to showcase their extraordinary work on an unparalleled platform at the Edinburgh Fringe, and then to take those shows to audiences around the world. The EXPO Fund's commitment to nurturing Scotland's cultural talent ensures that artists have the space to do what they do best, and to thrive on the world stage. The Fringe Society is privileged to help deliver this opportunity and we look forward to celebrating their success with them.”

Laura Mackenzie-Stuart, Head of Theatre at Creative Scotland said: “Once again, the Made in Scotland Showcase serves up a dizzying array of Scottish talent. This August, audiences in Edinburgh will get advance sight of work which we are confident will be gracing international stages for years to come, following in the footsteps of the exceptional and select 299 shows which have been worthy recipients of Made in Scotland funding since 2009. We wish everyone enormous success this Fringe!”

Alex McGowan, Interim CEO of Federation of Scottish Theatre said: “The Federation of Scottish Theatre is delighted to continue its association with the Made in Scotland showcase. Thanks to the continuing funding support of the Scottish Government, it's fantastic to see such a diverse range of work being given this vital platform for connecting Scotland's artists with the world.”

Gill Maxwell, Executive Director, Scottish Music Centre said: “We are thrilled to be part of the Made in Scotland Showcase 2025, presenting world-class music shows that celebrate the rich talent, creativity, and aspirations of composers, songwriters, musicians, and artists working in Scotland today. Made in Scotland at The Fringe is not just a celebration of creativity; it's a stepping stone—an extraordinary opportunity to share Scotland's music with the world. This year's showcase offers an incredible selection of work from across the country, full of invention, fresh ideas, multidisciplinary performances and striking visuals.”

2025 Made in Scotland Programme

CHILDREN’S SHOWS

PEKKU

Red Bridge Arts

Recommended Age: 3+

Venue: ZOO Southside, Main House (82)

Time: 11:00 (45 mins)

Dates: 1–9 Aug

Category: Theatre

Shh... What's that noise? A squeak? A squeal? A bird? It's getting louder. Oh dear... Pekku takes a playful look at what happens when you want to be left alone and others have a different idea. A new show for 3 to 6-year-olds by the creators of White and Stick by Me. Co-commissioned by Red Bridge Arts, ROHM Theatre, and Ricca Ricca Festival. Produced by Red Bridge Arts. First performed at ROHM Theatre, Kyoto on 15 July 2023.

THE UNLIKELY FRIENDSHIP OF FEATHER BOY AND TENTACLE GIRL

Vee Smith and Sadiq Ali

Produced by Catherine Wheels

Recommended Age: 8+

Venue: Assembly Roxy (139)

Time: 11:25 (60 mins)

Dates: 4–17 Aug

Category: Interdisciplinary

Two friends perform breathtaking aerial shows. They fly, spin, hang from rooftops and fall from the sky... But they weren’t always so glorious. A touching story of a girl who wants to be a monster and a boy who wants to fly. This dynamic and visually stunning aerial show explores the universal yearning to belong and the joy of friendship.

DANCE, PHYSICAL THEATRE AND CIRCUS

BALFOUR REPARATIONS

Farah Saleh

Recommended Age: 12+

Venue: Summerhall, TechCube 0 (26)

Time: 16:30 (60 mins)

Dates: 13–25 Aug

Category: Dance

A speculative performance lecture examining the UK's colonial legacy in Palestine through choreography and Afrofuturism. Set in 2045, audiences become members of a reparations committee 20 years after a fictive UK apology.

THROUGH WARM TEMPERATURES

Mele Broomes

Recommended Age: 3+

Venue: Assembly @ Dance Base, DB1 (22a)

Time: 13:15 (60 mins)

Dates: 12–24 Aug

Category: Dance

Affirming castor oil’s legacy, this dance work blends movement, vocals, and live cello in an exploration of nature, healing, and self-acceptance. BSL integrated.

STEPPING IN…SPILLING OUT

Mark Bleakley

Recommended Age: 12+

Venue: Assembly @ Dance Base, DB 3 (22a)

Time: 19:50 (50 mins)

Dates: 12–17 Aug

Category: Dance

A walk through Mark Bleakley’s dance lineage, blending movement, music, and spoken word across spaces like family homes, protests, and club dancefloors.

KATHRYN GORDON: A JOURNEY OF FLIGHT

Kathryn Gordon

Recommended Age: 8+

Venue: Assembly @ Dance Base, DB 3 (22a)

Time: 14:30 (50 mins)

Dates: 12–17 Aug

Category: Interdisciplinary

An immersive performance inspired by bird migration, featuring choreography, live music by Jenny Sturgeon, and projected visuals.

PICKLED REPUBLIC

Ruxandra Cantir

Recommended Age: 14+

Venue: Summerhall, Anatomy Lecture Theatre (26)

Time: 13:15 (60 mins)

Dates: 31 Jul – 25 Aug

Category: Theatre

A surreal cabaret of tragicomic vegetables, exploring existential dread with puppetry, masks, and absurdist humor.

THESE MECHANISMS

Christine Thynne & Robbie Synge

Recommended Age: 8+

Venue: Assembly @ Dance Base, DB 3 (22a)

Time: 17:15 (60 mins)

Dates: 1–20 Aug

Category: Dance

Octogenarian Christine explores persistence, movement, and joy through ladders, sound, and water in this humorous and heartfelt piece.

SMALL TOWN BOYS

Shaper Caper Limited

Recommended Age: 18+

Venue: ZOO Southside, Main House (82)

Time: 19:15 (90 mins)

Dates: 1–17 Aug (not 4 & 11), BSL dates (10 & 12)

Category: Dance

A powerful dance-theatre work tracing one man’s queer journey through love, nightlife, and crisis, featuring a community cast.

EXHIBITION

MŮO

Lomond Campbell

Recommended Age: 12+

Venue: French Institute in Scotland, Salle Pierre Boulez

Time: 11:00 (360 mins)

Dates: 8–25 Aug

Category: Interdisciplinary

An immersive installation using cosmic muon detectors to shape real-time visuals and sound. Presented with Sonica and University of Glasgow.

MUSIC

MŮO LIVE

Lomond Campbell

Recommended Age: 14+

Venue: French Institute in Scotland, Salle Emilienne Moreau-Evrard (168)

Time: 18:00 (60 mins)

Dates: 1, 3–7, 14, 19, 23 Aug

Category: Interdisciplinary

A live performance of MŮO with Campbell’s handmade Můonophone and special guests. A cosmic audiovisual experience.

WAXEN FIGURES

Muto Major

Recommended Age: 12+

Venue 1: Summerhall, TechCube 0 (26)

Time: 16:30 (60 mins)

Dates: 31 Jul – 11 Aug

Venue 2: Summerhall, Dissection Room (26)

Time: 17:30 (60 mins)

Dates: 12–15 Aug

Category: Interdisciplinary

A fever dream of Gaelic music, dance, projection, and myth. This Cryptic Commission brings Pictish carvings to life.

AUD THE DEEP MINDED

Joanna Nicholson

Recommended Age: 12+

Venue: theSpaceTriplex (38)

Time: 11:15 (40 mins)

Dates: 13–17 Aug

Category: Music

A multidisciplinary music drama about a real Viking woman’s transformation. Featuring voice, clarinet, projection, and electronic sound.

THEATRE

BURST

Creative Electric

Recommended Age: All Ages

Venue: Summerhall, Red Lecture Decking (26)

Time: Multiple showings from 13:00–20:30 (25 mins)

Dates: 31 Jul – 25 Aug

Category: Interdisciplinary

A calm, sensory installation with wireless headphones and bubbles, designed with and for neurodivergent families.

KARINE POLWART: WINDBLOWN

Raw Material Arts

Recommended Age: 12+

Venue: The Queen's Hall (72)

Time: 19:30 (60 mins)

Dates: 9–13 Aug

Category: Interdisciplinary

Karine Polwart gives poetic voice to a dying palm tree in Edinburgh’s Botanic Garden in this musical meditation on loss and legacy.

FLOAT

F-Bomb Theatre

Recommended Age: 14+

Venue: Gilded Balloon Patter House, Other Yin (24)

Time: 18:00 (60 mins)

Dates: 30 Jul – 25 Aug

Category: Theatre

An autobiographical solo show about queer identity and pregnancy loss, set in outer space. A debut from Indra Wilson.

CHUNKY JEWELLERY

Barrowland Ballet

Recommended Age: 14+

Venue: Assembly Rooms, Music Hall (20)

Time: 13:30 (75 mins)

Dates: 1–24 Aug

Category: Theatre

A raw, funny, and uplifting story of sisterhood told through a year of births, death, laughter, and a single piece of chunky jewellery.

