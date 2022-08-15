Lark Theater Presents Screening of Harold Pinter's NO MAN's LAND

Lark Theater will present National Theatre Live in Cinema No Man's Land by Harold Pinter an directed by Sean Mathias. Screenings to take place Thursday, August 25, 7:00 pm and Saturday, August 27, 1:00 pm

Captured live onstage from London's West End. Starring Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Owen Teale, Damien Molony

Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart lead the cast in this glorious revival of Harold Pinter's comic classic.

One summer's evening, two ageing writers, Hirst and Spooner, meet in a Hampstead pub and continue their drinking into the night at Hirst's stately house nearby. As the pair become increasingly inebriated, and their stories increasingly unbelievable, the lively conversation soon turns into a revealing power game, further complicated by the return home of two sinister younger men.

Following a hit run on Broadway, No Man's Land was captured from the West End in London in 2016.