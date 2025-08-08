First Look at THE AMEN CORNER Arkansas Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out first look video of Arkansas Repertory Theatre’s new production of The Amen Corner, written by world-renowned author James Baldwin and directed by Ken-Matt Martin. Part of The Rep’s 2025 SummerStage season, the production will run through August 17 and feature Phyllis Yvonne Stickney and Gillian Glasco.

Set in a Harlem storefront church, the play follows Pastor Margaret Alexander as she champions piety with her congregation and teenage son. When her estranged husband unexpectedly returns, Margaret is forced to reconcile her humanity with her faith. One of Baldwin’s only plays, this powerful, music-filled production will feature different guest choirs from across the community at each performance.

Gillian Glasco (Doubt on Broadway; “City on a Hill,” “Bull,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Blue Bloods,” “Jessica Jones,” “Law and Order: SVU,” “The Black List,” “Madam Secretary,” “The Good Fight,” Maniac) will star as Margaret Alexander. Tyrese Shawn Avery (Hello, Dolly! at The Rep; “And Just Like That,” “The Equalizer”) will play David, and Phyllis Yvonne Stickney (Clyde’s at The Rep; New Jack City, Die Hard with a Vengeance, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Gun Hill, The Inkwell, What’s Love Got to Do with It?, Malcolm X, “A Different World”) will appear as Sister Moore. Aaron Smith (Jitney at The Rep) joins the cast as Brother Boxer.

The creative team includes Simeon Carpenter (scenic and lighting design), Celeste Jennings (costume design), Jeremiah Davison (sound design), Ricardo Richardson (music direction), Maya Ellington (vocal direction), and Kaila Madison (production stage management). Additional casting includes Tawanna Campbell as Sister Odessa, Satia Spencer as Sister Boxer, Jermaine McClure as Luke, Portia Jones as Sister Douglass, Nick Farr as Brother Davis, B. Cordell Piggee as Brother Washington, Tiara Piggee as Sister Sally, Rhindi White as Ida Jackson, and Bijoux as Sister of the Church.

Each performance will feature a guest choir from the Central Arkansas community, appearing in the play as “The Guest Church from Philadelphia.” In the first week, performances will include Ricky Wade & Promise on August 5 at 7 p.m., St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church on August 6 at 7 p.m., Gaines Street Baptist Church on August 7 at 7 p.m., Saint Mark Baptist Church on August 8 at 8 p.m., Second Baptist Church on August 9 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Charles Patterson & Chosen Generation on August 10 at 3 p.m.

The second week will feature New Hope Baptist Church on August 12 at 7 p.m., Grace United Church on August 13 at 7 p.m., Longley Baptist Church on August 14 at 7 p.m., the 12th District A.M.E. Choir on August 15 at 8 p.m., Saint Mark Baptist Church on August 16 at 2 p.m., and Saint Mark Baptist Church featuring Spud Howard on August 16 at 8 p.m.

Performances will be held Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Ticket prices range from $25–$65, with discounts available for seniors, students, educators, and active military personnel.