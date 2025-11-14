Feature: TOAST & TASTE at Wildwood Park For The Arts in Little Rock

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wildwood Park for the Arts transformed into a sparkling playground of wine, food, music, and creativity during its annual Toast & Taste fundraiser, a vibrant evening that showcased more than just wine. With over 70 wines, bourbon samplings, live performances, interactive experiences, and a breathtaking gallery display by local artist Tracy Rivers, the event proved once again why Wildwood

remains one of Central Arkansas’s most beloved cultural hubs.

Guests floated between the North and South Lobbies, tasting curated pours from local purveyors and enjoying bites from more than a dozen restaurants. VIP guests were treated to an exclusive pavilion featuring eleven wines available nowhere else at the event, catering by Oceans and Arthur’s, and an intimate guitar performance by Matt Stone, known for his work with ASO, The Rep, and Wildwood.

Wildwood’s Publicity Coordinator, Karen Kuralt, lit up when describing the event’s return. “This event dates back before COVID, when it was the Wine & Food Festival,” she explained. “We had to pause it during the pandemic, but one of our board members, Cindy Fields, absolutely loved it and pushed to bring it back. So we rebranded as Toast & Taste—something more festive—and now we’re in our second year.”

The expanded layout gave guests multiple ways to explore. “There’s about 60 more wines outside of the VIP area,” Kuralt said. “Reds are in the North Lobby, whites and sparklings are in the South Lobby, and the restaurants are divided between both. There’s even a harp player in the North Lobby, and later on, Just Cause, the band fronted by Wildwood’s own Director of Communications Christina Munoz, will perform on the main stage.”

In addition to the wine selections, the event featured bourbon samplings with knowledgeable experts guiding guests through flavor profiles, craftsmanship, and pairing suggestions—an elevated complement to the evening’s tastings.

And let me tell you, there were so many dining options, I sadly had to turn some down. I also learned a very important culinary truth: when a chef tells you something is “not that spicy,” his palate is far more advanced than mine and cannot necessarily be trusted.

Because I couldn’t try everything, I committed to savoring my choices, and among the ones I sampled, I absolutely had favorites. Sullivan’s Steakhouse stole my heart with their signature cheesesteak egg rolls, a savory fusion of shaved filet mignon, caramelized onions, and melted cheese wrapped in a golden wonton shell. For sides, I adored the White Truffle Macaroni and Cheese from Dizzy’s Gypsy Bistro, while my daughter Emma chose the Mozzarella Caprese from Milano Italian Restaurant as her top pick. And for dessert, I may—or may not—have discreetly stowed away eight tiny lemon cakes from Nothing Bundt Cakes. My daughter savored the delicate French pastries from Hill Station. Needless to say, we did not leave this party hungry. We walked out with full stomachs, happy taste buds, and a brand-new list of restaurants to visit.

As for personal wine preferences, Karen offered a recommendation that hit close to home for me. “I’m a sweet-wine person. Go check out the Moscato and sparkling tables—those are my absolute favorites.” And, she was right. Though my daughter and I sampled quite a few different varieties throughout the evening, the Moscato still remained our favorite. Sweet, crisp, and refreshing, it was the perfect pairing for a night of celebration.

Beyond great taste, Toast & Taste carries deep purpose. “This is our fall fundraiser, supporting everything we do—nature conservation, performing arts education, concerts, stage shows, and equipment upgrades,” she said. “It helps pay staff, run youth programs, support local artists, all of it. And the community benefits, too. It highlights local restaurants and showcases how generous Legacy Wine & Spirits is for donating all 70 wines tonight.”

Looking ahead, she teased Wildwood’s next major production: “Our next major production is Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. The kids are going to rock it. It’s fun, high-energy, and full of different musical styles—truly something for everyone.”

And then there was Just Cause—the runaway hit of the entire evening. Fronted by the dynamic and always-charismatic Christina Munoz, who somehow balances being Wildwood Park’s Director of Communications and a bona fide rock star, this Conway-based group stormed the stage like they had never left it. Originally formed as a church band that took on gigs for fun, Just Cause hadn’t performed together since 2020, but you wouldn’t have known it based on the way they lit up the room.

“We haven’t performed together since 2020 and it felt so fantastic to be back together again!” Munoz shared on Facebook. “We were in full ‘rock star’ mode!! The crowd was super receptive as we sang and danced the night away!!”

And she wasn’t exaggerating! They had us dancing and singing along all night long. Their setlist was a nostalgic dream for anyone who loves 70s, 80s and 90s hits. They belted out crowd favorites like “Sweet Caroline,” with the audience shouting “BAH-BAH-BAHHH!” right on cue; “Love Shack,” which instantly turned the lobby into a pulsing dance floor; and a silky, smooth jazz version of “Hotel California” that made the whole room sway.

The musicianship was impressive, and their charisma was irresistible. People of all ages were on their feet, laughing, singing, grooving, and fully immersed in the joy of live music. We made new friends and bonded with total strangers as if we’d all arrived together. A fun time was had by all.

Now while wine and music filled the lobbies, another kind of magic filled the makeshift gallery—glittering, luminous, emotional magic created by Tracy Rivers of Angel Fish Decorative Gallery of West Little Rock, whose resin and broken-glass artwork shimmered like jewels beneath the gallery lights.

Rivers’ artistic journey began long before Toast & Taste, but a devastating personal event pushed her deeper into her craft. “I’ve been an artist since I was a kid,” she told me. “But when my house burned down, I needed something healing. I went to Florida for a workshop on glass art, and it felt like taking something broken and rebuilding it into something even better.”

That theme—beauty rising from brokenness—runs through all her work. She incorporates quartz crystals from the Jessieville Mine into many of her pieces. “They may not look beautiful when you find them, but under resin, the light makes them glow. Anything sparkly makes people feel better.”

Her gallery features koi fish, moonflowers, roses, butterflies, and more—intricate works that balance craftsmanship with emotional storytelling. “I’m obsessed with koi fish,” she laughed. “They’re angels.”

Yes, she does custom work. “If someone wants a name or message added, I’ll do it—still in my style. That’s the dream.”

Rivers’ path to Toast & Taste began through her networking group. “I’m president of my BNI chapter, and my mentor is Cindy Fields,” she said. “She asked if I could be part of the event. Wildwood gave me this beautiful gallery space and told me I could hang anything I wanted—no restrictions.” The result was a mesmerizing gallery that had guests stopping mid-step to take in each piece.

Rivers’ offerings include large Moonflower sculptural installations, custom resin art pieces, broken-glass art classes, murals, faux-wood finishes, and interior design services. Her gallery is located at Cantrell & Autumn in West Little Rock, and she can be found across social media under Tracy Rivers Artistry and Angelfish Decorative.

As for what’s next? “YouTube!” she said with excitement. “We’re launching a full channel with process videos—resin pours, glass builds, big installations. People love seeing how it all comes together.”

With world-class wine, rich bourbon experiences, delicious food, the triumphant return of Just Cause, and the dazzling artwork of Tracy Rivers, Toast & Taste once again delivered a joyful celebration of community and the arts. And if you needed proof of the evening’s success, just ask my daughter and me—the Moscato alone was worth the trip.