Cast Set for HAIR at Arkansas Rep in July

Tickets are now on sale for the next production in The Rep's 2025 SummerStage season, the groundbreaking rock musical Hair, running July 8–27 at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Downtown Little Rock.

Performances will be held Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 7:00 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are available at TheRep.org or by calling The Rep's Box Office at (501) 378-0405.

Ticket prices start at $25, with discounts available for seniors, students, educators, and active military personnel.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

Over the decades, Hair has been produced in more than 25 countries—from Paris and Berlin to Tokyo and São Paulo—touching audiences with its message of peace, love, and resistance. Its iconic songs like “Aquarius,” “Let the Sunshine In,” and “Good Morning Starshine” have become anthems of a generation and continue to inspire today. More than 50 years after its debut, Hair still pulses with energy, joy, and an urgent sense of hope—proving that its message is not only timeless but essential.

The original Broadway production of Hair opened in 1968 and ran for over 1,750 performances, breaking new ground with its rock score, bold themes, and celebration of counterculture. A cultural phenomenon from the start, it redefined musical theatre and sparked vital conversations about war, identity, and freedom. The 2009 Broadway revival received widespread critical acclaim and won the Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for Best Revival of a Musical. That production went on to tour nationally and opened in London's West End, where it won the Critics' Circle Theatre Award and earned Olivier Award nominations, reaffirming the show's enduring global resonance.

Set in 1960s New York City, Hair follows a “Tribe” of young, free-spirited friends who dream of peace, question authority, and challenge societal expectations. At the center is Claude, a young man torn between following his conscience and reporting for military service. Through love, protest, and psychedelic discovery, the Tribe searches for meaning in a chaotic world. With unforgettable music and raw emotion, Hair captures a generation's fight to be heard. The original Broadway production ran for over 1,700 performances and inspired audiences around the globe.

Rated R – This production contains adult language, nudity, drug references, sexual content, and themes related to war and political protest. Recommended for mature audiences only.

The Rep's production of HAIR is generously sponsored by Chip & Cindy Murphy, the Stella Boyle Smith Trust (Cathy & Mike Mayton, Trustees), Janna & David Knight, Mitchell Williams Law Firm, and the Dorothy Morris Leadership Fund.

