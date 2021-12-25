BWW Review: DISNEY'S FROZEN JR at Red Curtain Theatre performs to sold out shows

To wrap up my string of holiday shows for this season, I saw DISNEY'S FROZEN JR, performed by the Red Curtain Theatre, 913 W Oak Street, in Conway. This theatre is not just a theatre; it is a company that is inclusive to the younger and adult thespians. However, this one is, you guessed it, for the younger set. They had two different Frozen shows going, Junior and Kids. I saw the older group of actors (12-18), though we were told the younger group (7-13) were so cute!

DISNEY'S FROZEN JR basically follows the movie but in a condensed script. Produced by Kristen Dickerson and directed by Tyler Wisdom and Savannah Kirkdoffer, this production had all the favorite Characters: Elsa (Elle Moore, Keri Brewington & Emily Bell), Anna (Audrey Kirkdoffer, Kallie Hudnall & Makenna Jones), Hans (Conner Moyer), Kristoff (Weston Newman), Olaf (Leah Grace Fimple), Sven (Saraly Orellana), and the rest of the Arendalle world. The show started with the younger girls playing when Elsa freezes Anna's brain. They get her healed, but then takes away her memories of Elsa's powers. The girls grow apart; the King and Queen die; the girls come of age; and then it is time for the coronation. Anna is excited about meeting people, and Elsa tries to hide her powers, but it does not work. Elsa runs away, sings "Let it Go," and Anna follows her. To find out what else happens, watch the movie, because unfortunately the run of the show is over. If you have younger kids, I'm sure you know the story anyway.

This was a great musical, especially for the younger audience members. The actors did a fabulous job singing and dancing and looked like they had a great time performing. The set was amazing-kudos to Set Designer Johnny Passmore and his team for the creative use of space. Everyone did an excellent job, but my ears were very pleased that Bell as Elsa hit her notes in "Let it Go" (everyone who knows that song knows that those notes are hard to reach). I also enjoyed Jones and Moyer's duet as Anna and Hans doing "Love is an Open Door." A fun surprise, however, was Lucy Strahn-Moore as Oaken and her crew with their number "Hygge." That performance had extra laughs and cheers.

The Red Curtain Theatre does more than produce shows. According to their website redcurtaintheatre.com, they "offer a number of performance opportunities through community theatre, youth workshops, private instruction, and dance." If you have a budding performer, or you would like to freshen up your theatrical skills, give them a call at 501-499-9776.