Arkansas Repertory Theatre Announces Two Free Community & Education Performance Events In April

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has announced two free performance events in conjunction with their spring community and education programs:

The Downtown Playmakers Project (in partnership with MLK Elementary)

“From Showers to Flowers: The Springtime Plays”

Saturday, April 19 @ 2pm

Unlimited Stages / Barrier Free Theatre (in partnership with Easterseals)

“Skylarking”

Tuesday, April 22 @ 6pm

There is no cost to attend either event, but donations to support The Rep's community programming are appreciated. Either way, attendees are urged to make a reservation online at www.TheRep.org or by calling The Rep Box Office at (501) 378-0405. For scheduling, please contact Will Trice at wtrice@therep.org

ABOUT THE DOWNTOWN PLAYMAKERS PROJECT:

The Downtown Playmakers Project is a playwriting and mentoring program, working with elementary students at MLK Elementary in Little Rock to create Original Theatre in collaboration with adult theatre artists. The playmakers learn to unleash their imaginations and nurture their creative voices to tell stories unique to their communities, but accessible to all audiences. Under the coordination of Playmakers Architect and Project Director, Angela Delaney, this project is a replication of of The 52nd Street Project in New York City, which serves children who live in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood, and of the Manton Avenue Project in Providence, serving children who live in the Olneyville neighborhood.

“From Showers to Flowers: The Springtime Plays” is a collection of zany, fantastical, adorably original short plays, all written by 3rd graders in their 1st year with the program, and performed by professional adult artists.

The Spring 2025 cohort of The Downtown Playmakers Project is sponsored by the Windgate Foundation, Cindy & Chip Murphy, and the Rebsamen Fund.

ABOUT UNLIMITED STAGES / BARRIER FREE THEATRE:

Unlimited Stages / Barrier-Free Theatre is an inclusive theatre program intended to make theatre accessible to individuals of all abilities – including those with developmental or physical challenges. The Rep is partnering with Easterseals Arkansas Adult Training & Wellness program for the first production of this pilot program.

The program is based on a drama therapy model pioneered in 1988 in Washington D.C. by Sally Bailey at the Bethesda Academy of Performing Arts (now Imagination Stage). Barrier-free theatre is devised to empower participants through uniquely constructed drama tools to “level the Playing Field” for those involved. The program follows a multi-step immersive approach which culminates in the production of an original one-act show, created by the participants.

Participants in this program gain self-confidence in their contributions, improve their communication skills, and explore new ways to express themselves. These skills then carry over to other areas of their lives including: personal and professional social interactions, employability skills, school dynamics, and emotional strengthening.

“Skylarking” is an original one-act play with music, devised and performed by the adult participants in the Unlimited Stages spring 2025 program, working alongside teaching artists. “At an airport beleaguered by delays, one wacky mishap occurs after another!”

