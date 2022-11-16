Arkansas Repertory Theatre Announces Its New Year's Eve Extravaganza

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has announced that tickets are on sale for its New Year's Eve Extravaganza, a fun and exciting evening at The Rep featuring a special performance of Guys & Dolls and wonderful after-party to ring in the New Year. Tickets can be purchased online at www.TheRep.org or by calling the Box Office at (501) 378-0405. Season Subscribers and StageDoor Social Members can upgrade their current Guys & Dolls tickets this event by calling the Box Office.

The festivities will feature a premium raffle for unique items and Rep experiences, as well as surprise performances, all counting down to 2023! "Full House" ticket packages include an exclusive pre-show reception, VIP access to the private, open bar all evening, premium seating at the exclusive performance of Guys & Dolls, and the VIP experience at a debaucherous after-party to ring in the New Year. "Snake Eyes" ticket packages include a ticket for the exclusive performance of Guys & Dolls and entrance and drink tickets for the after-party.

With its brassy, immortal score, Guys & Dolls is the oddball romantic comedy that is considered by many to be the perfect musical. Will Nathan Detroit find a location for the secret craps game? Will Adelaide finally get a wedding after her fourteen-year engagement? Will what happened in Havana, stay in Havana? This fun, new production, filled with exciting choreography, is the perfect outing for family and friends during the holiday season. New York Daily News called the musical "an artistic triumph. The perfect musical." The production is generously sponsored by Bank of America.

The Rep's production will star Carlos Lopez (Broadway: Guys & Dolls (1992 revival), A Chorus Line (original 1975 Broadway production). TV: The Sopranos, Law and Order) as "Nathan Detroit" and Stephanie Gibson (Broadway: Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (2013 revival), The Adams Family (original Broadway cast), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (original Broadway production). TV: Happy!) as "Miss Adelaide". Christian McQueen (National Tour: Anastasia) will play "Sky Masterson" and Kim Onah (National Tour: Beautiful: The Carol King Musical) will play "Sarah Brown". Returning to The Rep's stage will be P. Jay Clark (The Rep: Sister Act, ...Spelling Bee, Hairspray) as "Nicely-Nicely Johnson" and Ben Grimes (The Rep: Into The Woods, Designing Women) as "Benny Southstreet". The cast features Kevin Alan Brown as "Rusty Charlie", David Weatherly as "Big Jule", Frederick Webb, Jr. (The Rep: Chicago, Into The Woods) as "Harry the Horse", Grant Watkins (National Tour: Once) as "Lt. Brannigan", Kathryn A. Pryor (The Rep: Into The Woods, Sister Act, Anything Goes) as "General Matilda B. Cartwright", and Glen J. Gilbert as "Arvide Abernathy".

The production also features Camila Cardona (Carmen, Lincoln Center. TV: Netflix's Who Killed Sara?), Brian Earles (The Rep: Chicago), Brianna East, Hannah Fairman (The Rep: Into The Woods, Mamma Mia!), Hannah Hill (The Rep: Into The Woods), Louisa Mauzé, Augustine Nguyen (The Rep: Into The Woods), Arnie Rodriguez (International Tour: A Chorus Line. National Tour: Cinderella), Molly Rosenthal (The Rep: The Little Mermaid, Hairspray, Beauty and the Beast), Brad Weatherford, Caroline Perry, and Ethan Patrick.

The production will be directed and choreographed by Gustavo Zajac, music will be directed by Arkansas artist Michael Rice, scenery will be designed by Michael Riha, costumes will be designed by Arkansas artist Stacey Herrison, lighting will be designed by Matt Webb, sound will be designed by Arkansas artist Luke Mitchell, casting was by Jason Styres, and assistant choreography will be by Camila Cardona. Guys & Dolls is based on a story and characters of Damon Runyon and features music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows.

Performances run November 30-Decmber 31, 2022, Tuesdays, Wednesday, and Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. The full schedule of performances can be found at www.TheRep.org.

The Rep is no longer requiring proof of vaccination, nor a negative COVID-19 test to attend performances. However, this production of Guys & Dolls will include one Mask-Required Matinee performance on Saturday, December 19 at 2 p.m. At this performance, and only at this performance, all patrons and staff will be required to wear masks while in the building. At this performance, concessions will not be served. Also at this performance, proof of vaccination against COVID-19, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test, will not be checked.