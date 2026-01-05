Widespread Panic To Return To Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas For Three-Night Run

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Georgia rock band Widespread Panic has announced its return to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas with a three-night engagement scheduled for spring 2026. The performances will take place Friday, May 8 through Sunday, May 10.

Tickets for all three shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 9, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. PT.

Formed in 1986, Widespread Panic has maintained an extensive touring career for more than three decades. The band has released 14 studio albums, including Hailbound Queen and Snake Oil King in 2024, along with 52 live albums. Over the course of its career, the group has sold more than three million records and remains one of the most successful touring acts in the United States.

The band has set attendance records at major venues nationwide, including 75 sold-out performances at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. In Las Vegas, Widespread Panic has performed regularly since 2011, including 10 shows at The Joint, now known as The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Since 2022, the group has returned for two previous three-night engagements at the venue.

Widespread Panic was formed by original members John “JB” Bell, Dave Schools, and the late Michael Houser while living together in Athens, Georgia, and was later joined by drummer Todd Nance. The current lineup includes Bell on vocals and guitar, Schools on bass, Domingo “Sunny” Ortiz on percussion, John “JoJo” Hermann on keyboards, Jimmy Herring on guitar, and Duane Trucks on drums.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas offers a range of VIP services, including expedited entry, lounge access, and suite accommodations. Additional information about VIP packages is available through the venue. Complimentary self-parking is available at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.