Wes Williams, Mia Massaro & More to Star 2021-22 North American Tour of AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN; Get a First Look!

The producers of the new musical AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN, based on the Oscar-winning film and original screenplay by Douglas Day Stewart, announced today that the world premiere will take place in Las Vegas at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on October 26-31, 2021 followed by a multi-season tour that will visit more than 50 cities in the 2021-2022 season. The cast for the North American tour will star Wes Williams as Zack and Mia Massaro as Paula in the title roles, along with Emily Louise Franklin as Lynette, Ramone Nelson as Sid, Amaya White as Casey Seeger, Roxy York as Esther and David Wayne Britton as Marine Gunnery Sgt. Emil Foley.

Rounding out the ensemble are Zare Anguay, J Travis Cooper, Christopher Robert Hanford, Kyler Hershman, Joey Ledonio, Nathaniel D. Lee, Cameron Loyal, Logan Marks, Nicole Morris, Blake Sauceda, Elise Shangold, KD Stevens, Shelly Verdenand Jillian Worthing.

"A great movie can imbed itself into the cultural memory of a generation. Our goal was to build on that memory, finding new ways into the story through the lens of musical theater," says producer Stephen Gabriel of Work Light Productions.

"We have been waiting a long time to present shows again to our Southern Nevada community, and hosting the world premiere of AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN means that Southern Nevadans will be the very first to ever see this incredible production," said Myron Martin, president and CEO of The Smith Center. "With our world-class venue and our welcoming community that is eager to see quality shows, we know that The Smith Center will be the perfect launching pad for this exciting national tour."

"Like all good stories, AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN is set in a specific world with its own culture, customs and costumes-the U.S. Navy," says co-writer and director Dick Scanlan. "And like all great stories, its themes are universal: love, valor and the ways in which our reasons for pursuing a dream determine whether or not we'll achieve it."

Featuring a score based on the 1980's catalogue of music that gave voice to a generation, the show includes hits from Rick Springfield, Styx, Debbie Gibson, Richard Marx, Wilson Phillips, Pat Benatar, and the Grammy-winning #1 hit single "Up Where We Belong." AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN is written and directed by multiple Tony Awardâ-nominee Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Everyday Rapture), choreographed by Patricia Wilcox (Motown, A Night with Janis Joplin) and music supervised and arranged by Dan Lipton (The Band's Visit, The Last Ship), with orchestrations by Dan Lipton and Nathan Dame, dance arrangements by Gary Adler. Matt Kunkel will serve as Associate Director.

The design team includes scenic design by Brett Banakis, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Jon Weston, wig & hair design by Kelley Jordan, video design by Austin Switser and casting by Wojcik | Seay Casting. The live stage production is based on an original book by Douglas Day Stewart and Sharleen Cooper Cohen.

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN celebrates triumph over adversity. Zack Mayo has the raw talent and strength for the US Navy's Officer Training School. Graduating from the elite program will secure Zack's career and future. But only the brave and determined can endure the relentless commands of Drill Sergeant Foley, who is determined to weed out all those unable to pass the strenuous tests of knowledge, coordination and strength. On his journey of self-discovery, Zack finds comfort in the arms of a strong-willed local factory worker. But it isn't until tragedy befalls a fellow candidate that Zack learns the importance of friendship, commitment and honor, finds the courage to be his best self, and wins the heart of the woman he loves.

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN features an iconic score including the Grammy and Oscar-winning #1 hit "Up Where We Belong" (Joe Cocker/Jennifer Warnes) and your favorite 80's hits including: "Higher Love" (Steve Winwood), "Owner of a Lonely Heart" (Yes), "Love is a Battlefield" and "Invincible" (Pat Benatar), "Lost In Your Eyes" (Debbie Gibson), "Right Here Waiting" (Richard Marx), "Venus" (Bananarama), "I Can't Hold Back" (Survivor), "Never Surrender" (Corey Hart), "Do The Walls Come Down" (Carly Simon), "Fly By Night" (Rush), "Hold On to Your Dream (Rick Springfield), "Overkill" (Men at Work), "Renegade" (Styx), and more.

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN will run technical rehearsals at the Clemens Center in Elmira, NY during October prior to its official premiere at The Smith Center in Las Vegas from October 26-31. The North American tour will then travel to the following cities in its first season on the road:

Tour Schedule

Las Vegas, NV The Smith Center October 26-31, 2021

Sacramento, CA SAFE Credit Union PAC November 2-7, 2021

Santa Barbara, CA The Granada Theatre November 9-10, 2021

Thousand Oaks, CA Bank of America PAC November 11-14, 2021

Riverside, CA Fox PAC November 15-16, 2021

Eugene, OR Hult Center November 19-21, 2021

Bartlesville, OK Bartlesville Center November 29, 2021

Conway, AR Reynolds Hall November 30, 2021

Toledo, OH Stranahan Theater December 2-5, 2021

Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium December 7-12, 2021

Athens, GA Classic Center Theatre December 13, 2021

Charleston, SC Gaillard Center December 14, 2021

Wilmington, NC Wilson Center December 15-16, 2021

Fayetteville, AR Walton Arts Center January 4-9, 2022

Lubbock, TX Buddy Holly Hall January 11-12, 2022

Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center January 14-16, 2022

Bloomington, IN IU Auditorium January 18, 2022

Iowa City, IA Hancher Auditorium January 19, 2022

St. Paul, MN Ordway January 20-23, 2022

Midland, MI Midland Center January 25-26, 2022

Lexington, KY Lexington Opera House January 28-30, 2022

Detroit, MI Fisher Theatre February 1-13, 2022

Erie, PA Warner Theatre February 14-15, 2022

Providence, RI PPAC February 18-20, 2022

Utica, NY Stanley Theatre February 21-22, 2022

Binghamton, NY Forum Theatre February 23-24, 2022

Wausau, WI Grand Theater February 26, 2022

Sheboygan, WI Weill Center February 28, 2022

Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center March 2-3, 2022

Casper, WY Ford Wyoming Center March 6, 2022

Phoenix, AZ Orpheum Theatre March 11-13, 2022

Amarillo, TX Amarillo Civic Center March 15-16, 2022

Abilene, TX Abilene Civic Center March 17, 2022

San Antonio, TX Tobin Center March 20, 2022

Wichita, KS Century II Concert Hall March 23-25, 2022

Orange, TX Lutcher Theater March 27, 2022

Fort Myers, FL Barbara B. Mann Hall March 29-April 3, 2022

Melbourne, FL Maxwell C. King Center April 4-5, 2022

Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Hall April 6-7, 2022

Niceville, FL Mattie Kelly Arts Center April 10, 2022

Kansas City, MO Kaufmann Center April 12-17, 2022

Cleveland, OH Playhouse Square April 22-24, 2022

Columbus, GA River Center April 26-27, 2022

Birmingham, AL BJCC Concert Hall April 28-May 1, 2022

West Palm, FL Kravis Center May 3-8, 2022

Pensacola, FL Saenger Theatre May 10-11, 2022

Tysons, VA Capital One Hall May 13-15, 2022

Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center May 31-June 1, 2022

Springfield, IL Sangamon Auditorium June 2, 2022

South Bend, IN Morris Perf Arts Center June 3-5, 2022

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN is produced by Work Light Productions, in association with Jamie Wilson.

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN was developed in part during a quarantined workshop on location in Cleveland, OH at Playhouse Square with the tremendous support from University Hospitals, the Cleveland Clinic, and the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

For more information visit http://officerandagentlemanmusical.com/.