UNLV Performing Arts Center Announces 2025–2026 Season Lineup

The UNLV Performing Arts Center has announced its 2025–2026 season, marking the Center’s 49th year as the original home for the arts in Southern Nevada. This dynamic new lineup brings together celebrated International Artists, acclaimed guitarists, and top-tier ensembles for a season of unforgettable performances beginning October 4, 2025.

The season opens with Cirque Mechanics on Saturday, October 4 at 2:00 p.m. at Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall. Their newest production, Tilt!, is set in an imaginative theme park where circus meets storytelling, mechanical ingenuity, and theatrical flair.

On Wednesday, November 26 at 3:00 p.m., the world-renowned Vienna Boys Choir returns with Christmas in Vienna, a holiday-themed concert featuring Austrian folk songs, classical masterpieces, hymns, and festive carols.

The Center's ongoing commitment to guitar excellence continues with Ricardo Cobo performing Diary of Musical Images on Thursday, December 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dr. Arturo Rando-Grillot Recital Hall. Cobo, a UNLV favorite, brings his celebrated artistry and Latin American roots to the stage.

On Friday, February 6, 2026 at 7:30 p.m., the Montreal Guitar Trio (MG3) will perform a special tribute to film composer Ennio Morricone at the Judy Bayley Theatre. Known for their eclectic repertoire and stage charisma, MG3 blends classical technique with cinematic drama.

UNLV PAC will host the final Las Vegas appearance of guitar legends Sérgio and Odair Assad on Wednesday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ham Concert Hall. This farewell performance highlights their genre-spanning repertoire, featuring Bach, Gershwin, and Latin American composers.

Just two days later, on Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m., New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players present The Mikado, a witty and tuneful operetta set in the fantastical world of Titipu. Called “a comic gem” by The New York Times, this performance combines timeless satire with Victorian flair.

The season concludes on Monday, March 30 at 7:30 p.m. with a performance by the New York Philharmonic String Quartet, featuring principal players from one of the world’s leading orchestras. Their program will showcase virtuosity and chamber precision in an unforgettable closing concert.

In addition to the main season, UNLV PAC will present a special event—An Intimate Evening with Jason Vieaux—on Wednesday, October 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the Ham Concert Hall Lobby. The GRAMMY-winning guitarist will perform in a uniquely elegant setting to launch the Center’s 20th year of guitar programming. Tickets for this event are sold separately.

Subscription Packages and Ticket Information

Exclusive 40% subscription savings available from June 27 through July 12 (prices: $123.60–$226.80). After July 12, subscribers save 25% (prices: $152.25–$281.25). Three- and four-show packages are also available.

Tickets for Jason Vieaux’s event are $35.25 (general admission) or $210.75 (VIP table for four, including drinks and menu options).

Subscriptions and tickets can be ordered online at pac.unlv.edu. Through June 28, tickets may also be purchased in person at the UNLV PAC box office, open Tuesday–Saturday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m., or by calling 702-895-ARTS (2787). Single tickets go on sale September 6.

