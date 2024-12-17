Tony Hinchcliffe To Return To Resorts World Theatre In Las Vegas For A One-Night-Only Solo Stand-Up

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedian, master roaster, and social media phenomenon, Tony Hinchcliffe, will make his return to the Resorts World Theatre stage at Resorts World Las Vegas for a one-night-only solo stand-up show in Spring 2025. Host of the #1 LIVE podcast in the world, Kill Tony, Hinchcliffe will return on Saturday, May 10, 2025, for an evening of unforgettable laughter on the Las Vegas Strip.

Tony Hinchcliffe, an internationally touring comedian of nearly two decades, one of the top roasters in the world, and the mastermind behind Kill Tony, has exploded in the podcasting space, orchestrating the world's top live comedy podcast since its inception in June 2013. Over the past decade, his platform has attracted millions of listeners. His flagship show, now permanently nestled at The Comedy Mothership in downtown Austin, consistently sells out in minutes and draws a throng of budding comedians eager for their moment in the spotlight. In 2024, Hinchcliffe took Kill Tony on a triumphant tour, proving its unrivaled standing in the comedy ecosystem. This journey through the nation's largest arenas underscores Kill Tony's unmatched influence in the stand-up comedy world.

Hinchcliffe himself is a formidable force in comedy, known for his razor-sharp wit and his preeminent role in roast battles. His participation in Netflix's “Roast of Tom Brady” was not just an appearance but a showcase of his mastery over the art of roasting, where his words cut through the air with precision and humor, cementing his status as a top-tier wordsmith in the industry. His career, rich with experience and edged with audacity, positions him as a uniquely authoritative figure in the realm of comedy and free speech. His upcoming show promises fans a night of incomparable jokes and guaranteed laughs that his followers have come to expect and love.

The 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus. The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines, and an unmatched spatial audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology.

Comments