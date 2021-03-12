Tickets For LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL 2021 Sell Out In Record Time

Live is back, and it is more beautiful than ever! Immediately after going on sale, Life is Beautiful has sold out of tickets in record time. Approximately six months before the festival gates open in Downtown Las Vegas, the sold-out announcement marks a milestone for Las Vegas' premier music, arts, culinary, comedy, and ideas festival.

"We are overjoyed by the result and can't wait to give every member of our community the experience that they've been craving for over a year," said David Oehm, CEO of Life is Beautiful.

Taking over 18 city blocks of Downtown Las Vegas Sept. 17 - 19, the 2021 festival will expand its lasting cultural impact on Downtown Las Vegas and provide fans with more than 60 established and emerging artists, world-renowned culinary offerings, public art and more.

"This is bigger than Life is Beautiful. This is a big moment for our city and for our industry," said Justin Weniger, Partner at Life is Beautiful.



Additional information about Life is Beautiful single day tickets will be released in the coming weeks. For more information on Life is Beautiful, please visit www.lifeisbeautiful.com or follow along on social media on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.